Pundit makes 'Gloves off' plea to McLaren for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the title battle

Renowned F1 pundit, Martin Brundle, shared his take on the title battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and urged McLaren not to intervene with team orders. Brundle's take comes right after Norris and Piastri shared a fierce battle at the recently concluded Singapore GP.

The race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit saw Norris go head-to-head against Piastri right at the start of the race. Using the slipstream, the British driver lunged down the inside and pushed his teammate wide.

In doing so, he found a space and slotted his car for P3. Piastri was furious with the move and immediately informed the team about it. However, after the stewards decided not to take any action on it, McLaren did not interfere.

In the end, Norris finished the race in P3, ahead of Piastri, and salvaged some important points in the Championship. Days after the battle between the two McLaren drivers, Brundle shared his take on this in the Sky Sports column.

"Piastri appealed to the team to sort that out given the 'no contact' rules between them, which they declined," Brundle wrote. "It would have been a feisty post-race team debrief, and I have no doubt whatsoever that the dynamics between the two McLaren drivers will irrevocably change going forward. It was just a matter of time."

"Perhaps McLaren should now just let their two drivers duke it out, gloves off, between themselves with zero interference. Any nuclear fallout will be tempered by the need to finish races, score points, avoid FIA in-race penalties, avoid Verstappen catching the pair of them, and running out of the latest specification of parts as the team focuses on 2026," he further added.

The talk about McLaren interfering between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri surfaced after Zak Brown spoke about Papaya Rules. However, Norris later confirmed that there was no rule as such.

McLaren boss worries about "trust after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri clash at Singapore GP

McLaren team principal, Andrea Stella, shared his thoughts on the Lap 1 incident between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Speaking about this, the Papaya boss stated that if such incidents are not dealt with wisely, there could be a "trust" issue between the drivers.

Andrea Stella, Team Principal of McLaren - Source: Getty

"We will form a common opinion and we will see whether it confirms our initial interpretation, or if there is something else that we should compute," Stella said. "We need to be accurate because there is a lot at stake, not only the championship points but the trust of our drivers and the way we operate as a team.” (via The Guardian)

Currently, Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 336 points after 18 races and three sprints. His teammate, Lando Norris, is in P2 with 314 points. Max Verstappen is in P3 with 273 points.

