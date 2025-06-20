Pundit reveals Lewis Hamilton invited Franco Colapinto on his jet for the trip to England after F1 Spanish GP

F1 journalist Diego Zorrero claimed that Lewis Hamilton offered Franco Colapinto a trip to England after the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. According to Zorrero, the British driver dropped a text in their WhatsApp group to see if anyone was travelling to England, and when Colapinto replied, he invited him over to his private jet.

The 2025 Spanish GP concluded on June 1 in Barcelona. Oscar Piastri won the race to solidify his lead in the championship race. Lando Norris followed in P2, whereas Charles Leclerc got a podium at P3.

However, Hamilton didn't have a great weekend, finishing P6 after getting overtaken by Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

That being said, after the Spanish GP concluded, Hamilton reportedly flew back to England. According to journalist Diego Zorrero, the Brit offered a free ride to his fellow drivers.

In a YouTube video posted on the Posicion 1 TV channel, Zorrero revealed that Lewis Hamilton approached his colleagues to see if anyone was travelling on the same route as his, which is to England.

When Alpine driver Franco Colapinto replied, saying he is travelling to England in the morning, Hamilton reportedly asked him to accompany him and cancel his commercial flight.

"After the race in Spain, Lewis asked in the drivers' WhatsApp group if someone is travelling to England, and Franco replied, 'Yes, I am! I have a flight at 6pm," and Lewis told him, "Cancel it, come with me!" and he invited him to his plane," Zorrero said.

Colapinto didn't have a great weekend either in Barcelona, finishing P15. Since replacing Jack Doohan at Alpine from the Imola GP, the Argentine driver is yet to score a single point in the last four races. If reports are to be believed, Colapinto's performance will be up for review after five races since Imola, as Alpine reportedly has set a cap on his chances this year.

Lewis Hamilton backed Yuki Tsunoda amid online hate from Argentine fans

Yuki Tsunoda with Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

During the 2025 Imola GP, Franco Colapinto unintentionally impeded Yuki Tsunoda in the FP1 session. In frustration, the latter flicked a finger at the former, a moment caught on camera. That gesture irked Colapinto's fans in Argentina as they filled Tsunoda's social media with hate and toxicity.

After Tsunoda raised the issue, he received support from Lewis Hamilton, someone who has always been vocal against discrimination. Talking to F1TV, Hamilton said:

"There is no place for abuse, particularly racial abuse. I think it's just that we have to continue to work on standing firm and standing up against those things. I hope that Yuki and I hope they're both okay because I know it affects not only you but also your family. It's, I don't know, I think people need, we need more empathy in the world today. It's such a cruel space, you know; there's so much negativity around."

After Lewis Hamilton's statement, Franco Colapinto also urged his fans to stop spreading hate and negativity around any driver whatsoever, let alone Yuki Tsunoda.

