Race pace and tire management concern Carlos Sainz after first day of running at 2023 F1 British GP

Carlos Sainz had a fairly decent practice session on Friday (July 7) ahead of the 2023 F1 British GP. The Spaniard had an excellent race in Silverstone last year, where he won his first race ever in F1. Hence, Sainz will be trying everything to keep the momentum going in England.

Speaking about the first and second practice sessions during the British GP, Carlos Sainz explained how the first one was trickier than the second. Though he was somewhat satisfied with the first practice session, he mentioned how the session was plagued with tricky wind and poor track conditions. He said (via ferrari.com):

“It was a challenging Friday here in Silverstone. FP1 was quite tricky because of the wind and the track conditions, but we completed a good programme. I think this helped us make good progress in FP2. We need to keep working on tire management and race pace.”

Carlos Sainz is mainly concerned about tire management and race pace. Ferrari has been great in qualifying, which is he wants to focus more on race pace. The Spaniard concluded:

“This should be our main point of focus going into tomorrow, as today, we could see that over one lap we were not too bad. Overall, we are quite happy with today but of course, there’s still some work to do.”

Carlos Sainz revealed how he received the news about the time penalties after the Austrian GP

Carlos Sainz recently revealed how he received the news about Austrian GP time penalties right before he was about to take off on an airplane. He explained how bad he felt that the last news before setting his phone aside for an hour-long flight was about his time penalty.

Sainz said (via PlanetF1):

“I was taking off, I received an email. I [was already] quite upset about the whole day and then suddenly as you’re taking off, you’re going be one hour without your phone and the last thing you read before taking off is [you might be getting a penalty]. So you can imagine how it felt."

Carlos Sainz received a 10-second penalty a few hours after the chequered flag in the Austrian GP, with many other drivers also receiving different time penalties. As a result, he was demoted to fifth place and Lando Norris was bumped up to fourth.

