Ralf Schumacher bluntly calls out Lewis Hamilton's "drama"; labels 7x champ "too old" to adapt to Ferrari

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has heavily criticized Lewis Hamilton for being too 'dramatic' in the media about his failure with Ferrari. The German also highlighted how the Scuderia's car was more tailored to Charles Leclerc's liking, and how the seven-time champion seemed "too old" to adapt to it.

Ad

Hamilton's harsh self-criticism made headlines at the Hungarian GP after he failed to get past Q2 in qualifying, while teammate Leclerc took pole. It was the second time in a row he failed to get to Q3, after a Q1 knockout at the Belgian GP. The Briton called himself "useless" in Hungary and suggested that Ferrari should replace him.

Hamilton's spirits remained low even after the race, in which he finished where he started, in P12. It was his first non-points finish with Ferrari. Post-race, the 40-year-old dropped a cryptic message about Ferrari's operations, saying:

Ad

Trending

"There's a lot going on in the background that's not great."

In an interview with the German publication BILD, Ralf Schumacher expressed displeasure with Hamilton's attitude.

"I said before the season that this could go wrong. Currently, I see a lot of drama from him. He's been slamming the team, criticizing internally, arguing with the car—that doesn't help anyone," the Sky Sports F1 analyst said. [Translated by Google]

Ad

Schumacher also spoke about Ferrari's challenger favoring Charles Leclerc, before giving his opinion on whether Hamilton could quit Ferrari before the season ends.

"The car suits Leclerc, not him. Maybe he's too old to adapt. Or he just can't cope. I think the decision for Leclerc was made long ago. But I don't think he'll quit during the season."

While Schumacher didn't expect Lewis Hamilton to leave the Prancing Horse midway through the season, he didn't rule out the possibility of the Briton cutting his multi-year contract short.

Ad

Bernie Ecclestone claims Ferrari's signing of Lewis Hamilton was not the "right decision"

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone declared that Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton might not have been the right decision. The 94-year-old mentioned that while Hamilton was "political," which was also "typical" of Ferrari, the seven-time champion could "come to life again."

Ad

In an interview with F1destinations, Ecclestone said:

"I am not sure that taking Lewis was the right decision. Lewis is obviously talented, but a little bit political, which is typical for Ferrari and typical for him. But he could come to life again, which would be good for him and good for Ferrari."

Lewis Hamilton has yet to secure a podium with the men in scarlet red this year. His best performance came during the Chinese GP weekend, where he converted a Sprint pole into a Sprint race win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More