Ranked: 2025 grid based on F1 penalty points from the most to the fewest after Singapore GP

The F1 Penalty points system has played a major role in helping keep the driving standards in check. The entire system was first put in place in 2014 as a direct consequence of a dip in driving standards in the early 2010s.
With drivers like Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado making it a habit of getting into skirmishes, there was a need for a system to keep the drivers in check. As part of the system, the driver are handed out penalty points for their ontrack transgressions.
If a driver reaches 12 points, he's getting banned for a race. Since the inception of this system in 2014, only one driver has faced a ban. It was imposed on Kevin Magnussen last season when he accrued 12 F1 penalty points over a 12-month period. As the circus heads to Japan, who are the top 5 delinquents in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.
Drivers ranked by F1 Penalty Points
#1. Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 10
Ollie Bearman is now alarmingly close to a race ban with 10 F1 penalty points to his name.
- Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July 2026)
- Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
- Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the 2025 Italian GP (expires on September 7, 2026).
#2. Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 9
Max Verstappen finds himself at nine F1 penalty points, three away from the 12-point threshold.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)
#3. Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Liam Lawson has six F1 penalty points.
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#4. Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 6
Oscar Piastri almost copped a few during the Austrian GP when he locked up his tires into his teammate. He has six penalty points for now.
- Two points: Erratic Braking in front of Max Verstappen before a restart (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#5. Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 6
Lance Stroll is currently at six F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#6. Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 5
Yuki Tsunoda picked up a penalty for causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the British GP and is at five F1 penalty points heading into the summer break.
- One point: Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the 2025 F1 British GP (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)
- Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)
#7. Kimi Antonelli
Penalty Points: 5
Kimi Antonelli had a disastrous incident with Charles Leclerc in Zandvoort and is now at 5 F1 penalty points.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc in the 2025 F1 Dutch GP (expires on August 31, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Max Verstappen in the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)
- One point: Forcing another driver off the track at the 2025 F1 Italian GP (expires on September 7, 2026)
#8. Alex Albon
Penalty Points: 4
Alex Albon has four F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the AzerbaijanQatar GP (expires on September 21, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#9. Franco Colapinto
Penalty Points: 3
Franco Colapinto is at three penalty points, having last earned points in Austria.
- One point: Pushing a driver off the track in the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on Jun 29, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on Oct 27, 2025)
#10. Lando Norris
Penalty Points: 3
Lando Norris has 3 F1 penalty points to his name that will expire in December.
- Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)
#11. Pierre Gasly
Penalty Points: 2
Pierre Gasly has opened his account once again, as he was penalized for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the Hungarian GP (expires on August 3, 2026)
#12. Carlos Sainz
Penalty Points: 2
Carlos Sainz has two penalty points now, as the Spaniard was able to win his right to review.
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
#13. Esteban Ocon
Penalty Points: 1
Esteban Ocon has one F1 penalty point to his name.
- One point: Forcing another driver off the track.
#14. Charles Leclerc
Penalty Points: 1
The lead Ferrari driver picked up a penalty point for erratic driving while trying to defend against George Russell in Hungary.
- One point: Erratic driving while defending against George Russell in the F1 Hungarian GP(expires on August 3, 2026)
#15. George Russell
Penalty Points: 1
George Russell has one F1 penalty point to his name.
- One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)