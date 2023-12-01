Ranked: F1's 'cost-effective' drivers from the best to the worst

With the 2023 season having ended, it would be a good time to rank the F1 drivers based on their "cost-effectiveness" to their respective teams.

The F1 drivers are some of the highest-paid sportspersons and rake in millions annually to race around the world in the fastest cars. However, only a select few have been able to justify their salary with the amount of championship points they have contributed in the 2023 season.

Below is the ranking of F1's "cost-effective" drivers from best to worst in the 2023 season:

1: Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1, $2 million-$20,618 per point

2: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1, $5 million- $24,271 per point

3: Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, $2 million- $27,027 per point

4: Sergio Perez, Red Bull, $10 million – $35,087 per point

5: George Russell, Mercedes, $8 million – $45,714 per point

6: Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, $1 million – $58,823 per point

7: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, $12 million – $60,000 per point

8: Pierre Gasly, Alpine, $5 million – $80,645 per point

9: Max Verstappen, Red Bull, $55 million – $95,652 per point

10: Lando Norris, McLaren, $20 million – $97,560 per point

11: Esteban Ocon, Alpine, $6 million – $103,448 per point

12: Alex Albon, Williams, $3 million – $111,111 per point

13: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, $24 million – $116,504 per point

14: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas, $2 million – $222,222 per point

15: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, $53.75 million [€50m] – $229,700 per point

16: Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo, $2 million – $333,333 per point

17: Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri, $2.1 million – $350,000 per point

18: Logan Sargeant, Williams, $1 million – $1,000,000 per point

19: Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, $10 million – $1,000,000 per point

20: Kevin Magnussen, Haas, $5 million – $1,666,667 per point

Williams F1 driver tops the list for crash damage in the 2023 season

Williams driver Logan Sargeant topped the bill for the crash damage for the Grove-based team in the 2023 season.

The American struggled for most of the season to get to grips with his car and crashed heavily in a few weekends. According to a table originally assembled by Reddit user u/basspro24chevy, the 22-year-old cost Williams £3.4 million ($4.3 million) in damages to his FW45.

Due to his tendency to crash the car frequently, Sargeant may lose his seat for the 2024 season.