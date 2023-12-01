Formula 1
  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Ranked: F1's 'cost-effective' drivers from the best to the worst

Ranked: F1's 'cost-effective' drivers from the best to the worst

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Dec 01, 2023 21:08 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil
Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW45 Mercedes spins off track after a collision with Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari (not pictured) at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil

With the 2023 season having ended, it would be a good time to rank the F1 drivers based on their "cost-effectiveness" to their respective teams.

The F1 drivers are some of the highest-paid sportspersons and rake in millions annually to race around the world in the fastest cars. However, only a select few have been able to justify their salary with the amount of championship points they have contributed in the 2023 season.

Below is the ranking of F1's "cost-effective" drivers from best to worst in the 2023 season:

1: Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1, $2 million-$20,618 per point

2: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1, $5 million- $24,271 per point

3: Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, $2 million- $27,027 per point

4: Sergio Perez, Red Bull, $10 million – $35,087 per point

5: George Russell, Mercedes, $8 million – $45,714 per point

6: Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, $1 million – $58,823 per point

7: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, $12 million – $60,000 per point

8: Pierre Gasly, Alpine, $5 million – $80,645 per point

9: Max Verstappen, Red Bull, $55 million – $95,652 per point

10: Lando Norris, McLaren, $20 million – $97,560 per point

11: Esteban Ocon, Alpine, $6 million – $103,448 per point

12: Alex Albon, Williams, $3 million – $111,111 per point

13: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, $24 million – $116,504 per point

14: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas, $2 million – $222,222 per point

15: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, $53.75 million [€50m] – $229,700 per point

16: Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo, $2 million – $333,333 per point

17: Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri, $2.1 million – $350,000 per point

18: Logan Sargeant, Williams, $1 million – $1,000,000 per point

19: Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, $10 million – $1,000,000 per point

20: Kevin Magnussen, Haas, $5 million – $1,666,667 per point

Williams F1 driver tops the list for crash damage in the 2023 season

Williams driver Logan Sargeant topped the bill for the crash damage for the Grove-based team in the 2023 season.

The American struggled for most of the season to get to grips with his car and crashed heavily in a few weekends. According to a table originally assembled by Reddit user u/basspro24chevy, the 22-year-old cost Williams £3.4 million ($4.3 million) in damages to his FW45.

Due to his tendency to crash the car frequently, Sargeant may lose his seat for the 2024 season.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...