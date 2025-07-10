“Ready for a new era”: Fans react as Christian Horner’s replacement expresses his feelings on RB promotion

Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner at the helm of affairs at the Red Bull Racing team, has detailed his excitement about joining the Milton Keynes outfit. The French engineer, who was previously team boss of sister outfit Racing Bulls, aired his thoughts on his overall feeling with the new team, which has since stirred reactions from fans.

Ad

The 48-year-old, who was brought in place of Christian Horner, detailed his general feelings about his new work environment. Sharing his thoughts as seen in a video shared on X by Red Bull Racing, Mekies stated that he was excited for the new role.

“Hi everyone, it has only been one day. It’s an incredible feeling to suddenly be part of this team. Can’t wait to meet all the team members. You know, we have been looking at these team members as the best in the world—the absolute best at what they do—and now I will have the opportunity to slowly meet everyone and feel that Red Bull feeling flowing through the company. It is a great moment, and I can’t wait to get more.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The words of the new Red Bull Racing team boss have since sparked reactions among fans of the team on X, and many have wasted little time in airing their thoughts on the words of the former Scuderia Ferrari Race Director.

A fan who appeared excited commented:

“Ready for a new era.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, sharing his thoughts, wrote:

“The Peter Principle in full effect.”

A third fan also commented:

“Let’s go Laurent 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻”

A few fans, however, appeared to be unimpressed with the change and also wasted little time in airing their thoughts.

“The future looks bland,” one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, sharing his thoughts, commented:

“Hope Laurent brought a life jacket—this team’s been sinking for a while. 🚢💀”

Laurent Mekies becomes just the second team principal in the history of the Red Bull Racing team, after Christian Horner, who had been in charge of the Austrian outfit since its entry into F1. The French motorsports chief will make his first appearance on the Red Bull pit wall during the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix event.

Ad

What Laurent Mekies said about Christian Horner after his sacking

Laurent Mekies earlier weighed in on the dismissal of Christian Horner following his appointment as team principal of the Red Bull team. The 48-year-old lauded the outgoing team boss while also noting that his return to the team would not have been possible without Horner.

Sharing his thoughts during the Red Bull Racing media day at Silverstone, Mekies, during his interaction with the media, stated:

Ad

"...I met him 20 years ago when he was the youngest team principal in Formula 1, and it's unbelievable to see how he has turned this place into the powerhouse it is now, and on that journey, the many, many titles and wins.

Christian is also the guy that, together with Helmut [Marko] and Oliver [Mintzlaff], brought me back into the Red Bull family two years ago. And my first thoughts are really for him today."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Christian Horner’s 21-year stint at the Red Bull Racing team coincided with one of the most successful eras for any team in the history of the sport. The 51-year-old executive departs his role at the outfit as the team principal with the second-most race victories in the history of Formula 1, only behind McLaren’s Ron Dennis.

Horner also recorded several Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships during his stint at the Milton Keynes outfit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More