  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Rebecca Donaldson drops 1-word verdict as Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend raises the style quotient in a white dress

Rebecca Donaldson drops 1-word verdict as Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend raises the style quotient in a white dress

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 21, 2025 20:45 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Rebecca Donaldson and Alexandra Saint-Mleux during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Rebecca Donaldson has offered a one-word reaction to the social media post of Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux. The 30-year-old took to the comments section of her Instagram to react to the snapshot shared by the partner of the Ferrari star.

Ad

Saint-Mleux recently shared on her Instagram a carousel of photos where she sported a white gown, in what appeared to be a tribute to the 90s fashion. The partner of the Scuderia Ferrari driver accompanied her seaside shoot with the caption:

“90’s vintage Dolce & G 🌊”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the image, Rebecca Donaldson, who is the partner of former Charles Leclerc teammate Carlos Sainz, commented:

“OBSESSED!”
Screen grab of Carlos Sainz&#039;s girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson&#039;s comment on Charles Leclerc&#039;s partner&#039;s Alexandra Saint Mleux post via @alexandrasaintmleux, Instagram
Screen grab of Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's comment on Charles Leclerc's partner's Alexandra Saint Mleux post via @alexandrasaintmleux, Instagram

However, despite the Spanish driver's move to the Williams Racing team, it has done little to dampen the relationship between the partners of the pair, and on occasion, both Donaldson and Saint-Mleux are still seen having light-hearted interactions and exchanges.

Ad

Charles Leclerc admits to feeling good around his girlfriend and family

Charles Leclerc recently opened up about escaping from the spotlight of Formula 1. The Monegasque driver also detailed how he feels good around his family and girlfriend.

The former Sauber Alfa Romeo driver detailed how it was important to have a world away from the high-octane world of Formula 1. The 27-year-old, who spoke in an interview with Italian outlet, AutoSprint, detailed how there are only a handful of places where he could be himself — considering the spotlight driving for Scuderia Ferrari attracts.

Ad
“It's important to have your own universe. Now there are very few places where I can be myself, live like a normal guy with my family. I can isolate myself when we take a few days' vacation on a boat, away from everything and everyone, close only to my loved ones. There I'm sure I'll be alone with my family, my dog, my girlfriend; that's where I feel good."
Ad

With Formula 1 in its mid-season break, Charles Leclerc has often treated fans to snapshots of himself and his partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, on social media. The Ferrari driver, who has been reported to be in a relationship with his model partner since 2023, also recently shared snapshots from their seaside outing alongside their dog Leo on his social media.

Shifting focus back to on-track action, Leclerc will be aiming for a much-improved final 10 races of the 2025 campaign. The eight-time Grand Prix winner is yet to taste victory through the first 14 races of the campaign. The Ferrari driver will now shift his focus to ensuring he adds another win to the Maranello-based outfit through the remaining Grand Prixs of the campaign.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications