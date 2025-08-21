Rebecca Donaldson drops 1-word verdict as Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend raises the style quotient in a white dress

Rebecca Donaldson has offered a one-word reaction to the social media post of Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux. The 30-year-old took to the comments section of her Instagram to react to the snapshot shared by the partner of the Ferrari star.Saint-Mleux recently shared on her Instagram a carousel of photos where she sported a white gown, in what appeared to be a tribute to the 90s fashion. The partner of the Scuderia Ferrari driver accompanied her seaside shoot with the caption:“90’s vintage Dolce &amp; G 🌊” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the image, Rebecca Donaldson, who is the partner of former Charles Leclerc teammate Carlos Sainz, commented:“OBSESSED!”Screen grab of Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's comment on Charles Leclerc's partner's Alexandra Saint Mleux post via @alexandrasaintmleux, InstagramHowever, despite the Spanish driver's move to the Williams Racing team, it has done little to dampen the relationship between the partners of the pair, and on occasion, both Donaldson and Saint-Mleux are still seen having light-hearted interactions and exchanges.Charles Leclerc admits to feeling good around his girlfriend and familyCharles Leclerc recently opened up about escaping from the spotlight of Formula 1. The Monegasque driver also detailed how he feels good around his family and girlfriend.The former Sauber Alfa Romeo driver detailed how it was important to have a world away from the high-octane world of Formula 1. The 27-year-old, who spoke in an interview with Italian outlet, AutoSprint, detailed how there are only a handful of places where he could be himself — considering the spotlight driving for Scuderia Ferrari attracts.“It's important to have your own universe. Now there are very few places where I can be myself, live like a normal guy with my family. I can isolate myself when we take a few days' vacation on a boat, away from everything and everyone, close only to my loved ones. There I'm sure I'll be alone with my family, my dog, my girlfriend; that's where I feel good.&quot;With Formula 1 in its mid-season break, Charles Leclerc has often treated fans to snapshots of himself and his partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, on social media. The Ferrari driver, who has been reported to be in a relationship with his model partner since 2023, also recently shared snapshots from their seaside outing alongside their dog Leo on his social media.Shifting focus back to on-track action, Leclerc will be aiming for a much-improved final 10 races of the 2025 campaign. The eight-time Grand Prix winner is yet to taste victory through the first 14 races of the campaign. The Ferrari driver will now shift his focus to ensuring he adds another win to the Maranello-based outfit through the remaining Grand Prixs of the campaign.