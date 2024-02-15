Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko addresses the impact of Christian Horner's internal investigation on the team's pre-season preparations

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko clarified that Red Bull's preparation for the 2024 F1 season is not hindered by the company's internal investigation of team principal Christian Horner.

Speaking to oe24.at, Marko straightaway denied speaking about the investigation and its details until it was complete and a conclusion was reached. While he assured in the interview that the RB20 is ready and the team is well prepared, he only hopes that the situation surrounding Horner resolves soon.

"As long as the investigation is ongoing or there is no result, you will not find out from me. It is an ongoing process. I hope that we can get our turbulence under control quickly. Fortunately, our car is ready, we are well prepared," he said.

This tells us that the team itself has continued to work on the RB20 while Christian Horner is being investigated by the Austrian wing of the energy drinks company. Horner was reportedly accused of inappropriate behavior in the workspace.

Red Bull GmbH itself opened an internal investigation to find out whether the accusations were true or not. As of now, no conclusion has been officially reached and announced. Red Bull will reveal their 2024 F1 challenger on Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 pm GMT. They will go live on their official YouTube channel, directly from Milton Keynes.

Red Bull's official statement regarding the investigation against Christian Horner

After Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior, Red Bull's parent company immediately started an internal investigation. In an official statement, they wrote that the investigation will be carried out by an external special barrister.

They emphasized that the company takes these kinds of matters extremely seriously but has refrained from commenting on anything about them.

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation. This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time", via De Telegraaf.

After the start of the internal investigation, Horner was first seen in public during the team's shakedown session at Silverstone. There are chances that he can also be present during the car launch event.