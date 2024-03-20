Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey’s discussion to move to Ferrari is in an advanced stage - Reports

Recent reports from German outlets indicate that transfer talks between Red Bull's Adrian Newey and Ferrari have recently advanced.

After Christian Horner's investigation fiasco and Red Bull's internal power struggle, rumors were surfacing about several key figures on the team potentially leaving, including Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey. The Briton has had a massive hand in creating some of the most dominant F1 cars for the Austrian team.

According to the German publication Bild, the discussion between Newey and Ferrari has advanced as Red Bull allegedly continues to struggle with the Horner situation.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Ferrari has tried to poach Adrian Newey. Back in 2014, he was offered a tempting deal by the Italian giants, but eventually decided to stay at Red Bull.

Newey has, in the past, admitted that he would like to work with Lewis Hamilton and with Ferrari once in his career, which could become a reality if he jumps ship in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton shares his views on Adrian Newey's potential move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, who will be moving to Ferrari in 2025, was also asked about his views on the rumours of Adrian Newey switching to Ferrari.

Speaking to the media during the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, the seven-time world champion initially stated that his shocking transfer announcement proved that anything could be possible in the future.

“I think my move has shown that anything’s possible and it’s going to be a really interesting next six months or so...In terms of Adrian, having worked within the team [Red Bull], I know obviously Adrian gets all the praise for everybody’s work," Hamilton said (via PlanetF1).

Hamilton added that though Newey was usually in the limelight, there were several other engineers who had helped him build dominant F1 cars. After hinting at how important the aero wizard is to Red Bull, Hamilton simply stated that it is not his decision whether Newey makes a move or not.

"I know he’s a huge part of it, of course, but I know there are so many engineers in the background who are a huge part of developing the team and the car that they have and it’s not down to one person. So it’s not my decision," he added.