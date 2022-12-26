Red Bull has already planned for life after Adrian Newey, claims Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing have talked about the possibility of their existence without the brilliance of Adrian Newey, who currently serves as the chief technical officer.

Team principal Christian Horner revealed that Newey does not remain fixed in his position, instead he has his eyes all over the team and spends ample time with other departments. This has helped others understand his roles, which gives the team an idea about what they will do once the Briton decides to step away from Red Bull. Horner, in an interview with KTM Summer Grill for Speedcafe, said:

"He splits his time across various projects, and that’s forced the other guys to step up. There’s Pierre Wache as technical director, and the technical team, and they’ve done a fantastic job."

Adrian Newey is regarded as one of the best designers in the history of Formula 1. His design success story is not limited to just Red Bull, having brought brilliance to McLaren and Williams in the early days, too. Since 2007, however, he has been a part of the team, and a significant part of the credit for its dominant time goes to his brilliance.

Horner, too, spoke about the time Adrian Newey has spent all over the years in the team. He said:

"He’s been the conductor of the technical orchestra for all these years now. He’s still very hands-on, he’s still at his drawing board. I think it’s probably the only drawing board in Formula 1, I had to argue with [former McLaren CEO] Ron Dennis to wrestle it out of McLaren."

Red Bull reveals Adrian Newey's work in the RB17 hypercar

Red Bull has been developing a new hypercar project as per their announcement earlier this year. The prototype will be brought to life by 2025 and is being developed under the guidance of Adrian Newey himself. The car will have a V8 hybrid engine and a spectacular ground-effect aerodynamics system. Interestingly, only 50 of these two-seater hypercars will be manufactured.

Horner talked about the time Newey has been spending on this project. Though this might distract him from Red Bull's development in the near future, the team has to prepare themselves to work without him. As the team's boss spoke earlier, they will have their way around with other engineers like Pierre Wache.

The team is expecting to carry the dominance they established this season in 2023, with yet another championship victory for them.

