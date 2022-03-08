"We're all together" - Red Bull appreciates F1's unity in times of crisis

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the F1 community is experiencing a rare moment of unity given the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict. The Briton claims the sport will come together and will look to do something good for those affected.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has forced the rest of the world to rethink its ties with the former. Global leaders across nations have unequivocally condemned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, imposing various sanctions from around the world.

The FIA is also doing its part to cut off all ties with the former Soviet side, having terminated F1's contract with the Russian Grand Prix. The contract was valid for another four years before being terminated by the regulatory body.

Red Bull's Christian Horner is the latest to chime in on the ongoing dispute, claiming the sport is going through a much-needed moment of unity in these uncertain times. He said:

“It’s shocking to see what’s happening in the world and sport is almost irrelevant when you see what’s going on. Certainly Formula 1, all the teams took a very strong position when we were last together to say ‘Right, okay, we need to take a firm position on this’. Obviously, the Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled, the contracts have been torn up, the team that had a Russian sponsor, a Russian driver, they’ve decided to remove the driver.”

Meanwhile, Haas F1 has decided to part ways with title sponsor Uralkali and driver Nikita Mazepin for their direct links with Putin. Mazepin's father, Dmitry, is a part-owner of Uralkali and is known to be close to the Russian premier.

Red Bull's Christian Horner believes the sport can "do something" positive

The Red Bull boss believes the sport has the outreach to positively impact the current situation in Ukraine. He believes F1 has always been a force for good and will continue to be so in dire times such as these. Horner said:

“Formula 1, as a community, will come together, and again look to do something positive, something good. We’re all together. It’s not often we all agree on something but this is a subject where there is absolute unification throughout all of the teams and participants.”

In perhaps the perfect demonstration of unity within the F1 community, rival team principal Toto Wolff also echoed Horner's comments, highlighting the significance of the ongoing war. He said:

“Who would have thought it is possible to have a war in Europe? So we have decided to not race in Russia and I think that Formula 1 has given a robust statement on that, aligned with many other industries in the world.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull and Mercedes are likely to fight it out once again in 2022, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton jousting hard for the win in yet another season.

Edited by Anurag C