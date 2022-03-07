Mercedes boss believes Nikita Mazepin 'merits to be in Formula 1'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Nikita Mazepin has the driving ability to remain in F1. Mazepin was let go by Haas F1 due to the ongoing Russo-Ukraine conflict, which is seeing Russian athletes being banned from multiple sports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is not sitting well with the rest of the world. Sporting organizations such as the IOC have banned Russian athletes from participating in their respective sports in a bid to discourage president Putin from making further advances with his bordering country.

As a result of this international conflict, Nikita Mazepin was let go by Haas. Toto Wolff, however, believes the Russian has the merit to stay in the sport but understands why he has to leave. The Mercedes boss told Bloomberg TV:

“I’m in two minds because for Nikita himself he is a guy that merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive. I think as an athlete himself it is difficult but, in a way, to support the robust sanctions that have been implemented, you can understand why it could go in either direction.”

The Haas team has also had to let go of long-time sponsor Uralkali, who is owned by Nikita's father Dmitry Mazepin. Further, Mazepin Sr. has direct ties to Putin, making it very difficult for his son to remain in F1 despite his driving ability. Reserve and test driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be replacing Mazepin during testing sessions in Bahrain, but it is still unclear who will replace the 2021 F1 rookie.

Mercedes' Toto Wolff believes it was the right call to call off Russian Grand Prix

Despite being confused about Nikita Mazepin's place in F1, the Austrian exec is all praise for F1's decision to terminate its contract with the Russian Grand Prix. Having grown up in Vienna to parents with a Slavic background, the team principal claims the ongoing conflict is close to his heart.

The Mercedes boss spoke of the significance of the ongoing war, saying:

“Who would have thought it is possible to have a war in Europe? So we have decided to not race in Russia and I think that Formula 1 has given a robust statement on that, aligned with many other industries in the world. We have Ukrainians and Russians on the team, [at Mercedes] and it is certainly not easy for all the individuals who have families there. It is tough times and, from a personal perspective, having grown up in Vienna with parents that come from a Slavic background, it is very close to my heart what is happening.”

While seemingly unrelated from the ongoing war, F1's global reach has the potential to help the situation in Ukraine. With high-profile personalities such as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and drivers Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel actively showing their support for the tiny nation, the rest of the world can look to these iconic figures for inspiration.

