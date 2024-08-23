Red Bull boss Christian Horner addresses the conclusion of investigation of inappropriate behavior with a fellow employee

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner addressed the conclusion of the investigation against him and expressed relief that the entire situation is now behind him.

Ahead of the F1 Dutch GP, Horner was questioned about the investigation by Sky Sports, to which he said that he was relieved by the conclusion of it.

"Obviously, it's been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim. So, now It's very much, as it has been all season, focus on track, here at Max's home race and looking forward to these last 10 races," Horner said.

Horner has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons this season and it all started when it was first discovered that the team boss was being investigated for "inappropriate behaviour."

The details of the investigation have been a bit murky, with far too many leaks coming from the Red Bull camp to select media from Austria and the Netherlands.

Some of the details that did come out explained that Christian Horner was being investigated by Red Bull after a complaint had been raised against him by a fellow employee. According to the complaint, the team principal was being investigated for inappropriate behavior with the employee.

The investigation done by Red Bull exonerated Horner but the complainant used the right to review, in which a second independent KC (King's Counsel) investigated the case. During the F1 summer break, the investigation reached its conclusion and was dismissed.

Red Bull's Christian Horner looking to move on from allegations

Christian Horner was questioned about whether he felt that the entire situation should not have played out in public. Horner and his wife, Geri Halliwell, saw their names dragged through the British tabloids early in the year.

The fact that his wife came to the races to stand by him when things were vulnerable was something that was all over the media, with speculation over every step that he took.

Being questioned by Sky Sports on whether he would have preferred the whole thing to be kept under wraps, Horner said he was happy that the whole thing was now in the rearview mirror and he could move and concentrate on Red Bull's on-track performance.

"It is a private matter. I'm just relieved that the process [carried out by] the company now has been concluded. Our focus is very much on track," Horner said.

The Austrian team is going through a tumultuous period right now. The team has lost a lot of talent, and the team principal has seen his name dragged through the mud. The second half of the 2024 F1 season could be the one where the team focuses on consolidating everything and building a strong foundation once again.

