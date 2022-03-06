Red Bull welcomes Andretti's 'powerful name' in F1; joins Alpine and McLaren in doing so

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has joined the growing chorus of support for Andretti Autosports' impending arrival in F1.

The 1978 F1 world champion and all-time American motorsport legend Mario Andretti confirmed his son's plans to join F1 as a constructor in 2024. Michael Andretti's prospective team also reportedly has a deal in place with Renault for their power unit as well.

Mario Andretti @MarioAndretti Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination. Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination.

The Red Bull boss now believes the powerful Andretti name can help F1 grow. When asked to share his thoughts on the matter, Horner said:

“It is great that there is the interest for people wanting to get into Formula 1, and the Andretti name is certainly a powerful name in motorsport. Of course, they are not the only ones that are making noises about coming on. But there are clear criteria through the Concorde Agreement that have to be met and approved. So I am sure they are engaged in that process. And of course, that agreement is there to protect the 10 incumbents and not to dilute that. So that would need to be carefully looked at.”

The Red Bull boss' comments came hot on the heels of McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl's opinion on Andretti's bid. Earlier, the German engineer had said:

“We definitely would welcome the Andretti team because the Andretti name and a US team would help to grow the sport further in the US. I think it would open up more possibilities again to get young drivers in with more teams. The earlier we get to 12 teams, for example, which is the maximum we can have, it would just drive the franchise value even higher of us teams. So absolutely, we are open for it and we would love to compete with them.”

Meanwhile, Williams boss Jost Capito has also stated that Andretti's name 'would be a good addition' to F1.

Alpine boss in agreement with Red Bull's Christian Horner with regards to Andretti F1 entry

Much like Red Bull boss Christian Horner, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was just as enthusiastic about Michael Andretti's plans to add another American team to the F1 grid.

During an interview, Rossi elaborated on the subject by saying:

“I think I welcome it if it’s accretive, I think Andretti could have that potential because of all of the US aspect of it. We’ll see, I think it would be nice, it would spice things up on the track as well, which is good. It’s better to move the hierarchy a bit all the time.”

Alpine currently uses Renault engines, the same ones Andretti plans to put in their car when it arrives.

