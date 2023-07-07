Red Bull boss flags the potential challenges F1 could face if Bridgestone joins the sport as the official tire supplier 

Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner feels that Bridgestone could face a few challenges regarding tire testing if they were to be the official tire supplier. The Briton felt the Japanese tire maker would be an excellent addition to the sport, but there will be critical areas that need to be addressed.

Asked if the sport was ready for a new supplier if Bridgestone were to enter F1, Horner said:

“Well, we've worked with both companies and won races and championship with both companies. They're both quality companies. So, Formula 1 is in a fortunate position if both are showing keen interest. We have absolutely no issue with Pirelli at the moment. Bridgestone is a quality brand and is a quality manufacturer. I guess their only complexity and the one that perhaps the teams would squabble over is when they come to needing to sign off their product and then suddenly a test car has to be produced, who produces the test car? Who runs the test car? Who drives the test car? Who gets that knowledge? And how do you do that in an impartial way. It was always a slightly sore subject historically. So that would be one key thing to address.”

The Red Bull team principal believes there could be some areas, such as the test car, the production of the test car, test drivers, and the data, that need to be addressed. With Bridgestone being one of the contenders for the tire supplier bid for the 2024 season and beyond, the short timeline available to be up and running with tires for 10 teams is one of the critical questions that lie ahead. The Japanese tire giant exited F1 after the 2010 season when the sport decided to have a single tire supplier for all teams.

Red Bull chief believes Daniel Ricciardo has made progress since his return to the team

According to Christian Horner, the current third driver Daniel Ricciardo has improved and made progress in the simulator. When he rejoined Red Bull, both Horner and Helmut Marko had complained that the Australian was not close to where he was in the older days. His form had changed throughout his Renault and McLaren stints. But simulator sessions and tests with Red Bull have seemed to work for him in regaining his lost mojo.

Asked about Daniel Ricciardo and his progress, Horner said:

“Well, when he when he first arrived after Abu Dhabi last year, it was a little bit of a shock because we, we didn't really recognise him from the driver that had left us a few years earlier. But he seems to have rediscovered his mojo, he's been working hard on the simulator, he's now extremely competitive in what he's doing in the virtual world. So, whether that crosses over into the real world, you know, we'll see, albeit at a tyre test. We'll get an impression as to the level that he's performing at. But certainly, you can see that there's a spring coming back in his step.”

He added:

“He's done a pretty decent amount of mileage. I mean, he's done pretty much… Most of the races that he's not been attending he’s been back in the factory supporting on the sim. So, you know, he's thrown himself into that, and has been giving very valuable feedback.”

Since his return to Milton Keynes, the former Red Bull driver has been seen not in the pit wall and the garage at many races. Daniel Ricciardo has been carrying out simulator work for the development of the car and to improve its progress. To return to the sport with a full-time seat, the Australian will be eyeing Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull or a similar spot at a top team in the future.

