"There obviously has to be an element of loyalty"- Red Bull boss unable to understand Oscar Piastri's fiasco 'contractually'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has weighed in on the drama involving Alpine and their wantaway reserve driver Oscar Piastri, admitting that such a thing 'should just never happen'.

Alpine was left in the mire when Fernando Alonso shocked the F1 world by announcing his move to Aston Martin in 2023, blindsiding the Anglo-French outfit in the process. Their problems were further compounded when Oscar Piastri publicly rejected their offer to promote him to the team for next year, amid reports of a plan to join McLaren.

Oscar Piastri @OscarPiastri I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes an element of loyalty was to be expected of Oscar Piastri and is baffled by the way things have panned out thus far.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1 during the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, the 48-year-old said:

“Not being close to it, I don’t fully understand it because contractually that should just never happen. If Renault or Alpine have invested into his junior career, they invest in youth because they are investing in it for the future and there obviously has to be an element of loyalty within that. I don’t understand contractually what’s going on there. But for him to even be in a position to think he doesn’t have to drive for Alpine next year obviously shows there’s something not right. Hopefully, it will get sorted.”

Multiple reports indicate that Oscar Piastri is the odds-on favorite to replace the outgoing Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren in 2023. Horner, who founded the Arden team that Piastri drove for in Formula Renault, went on to add:

“I mean, he’s another great young talent who drove for the Arden team in Formula 4, Formula Renault, so I know him pretty well and he’s a great talent that should be on the grid. But there’s probably been a bit more mess around his debut than there should be.”

Horner does not have the same headaches as Alpine with both Red Bull drivers locked in for the immediate future. Sergio Perez inked a fresh deal that runs until the end of 2024 after winning this year's Monaco GP. Max Verstappen is currently tied down to the team until the end of 2028 in one of the most lucrative contracts in F1.

Christian Horner confirms his 'long-term commitment' to Red Bull

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has reiterated his long-term commitment to the team, admitting he is still as hungry for success now as he was when he started.

Horner has been one of the integral forces behind all of Red Bull's success in their relatively short time in F1. The Briton oversaw their period of ultimate dominance between 2010 and 2013 before charting the way for Max Verstappen's maiden world championship last season. His side is now in pole position in both title races and could have them wrapped up with races to spare if things go to plan.

When asked if he was still motivated to keep challenging at the highest level after nearly two decades in the sport, Horner said:

“Yes, very much so. This is my 18th season in charge of the team and I’m just as motivated today as I was on the first day that I attended the first race back in 2005. It’s always about the next race, the next event, the next season and you’re always looking forward in this sport. You never get time to look backwards. It’s exciting times. It feels like an exciting time for the team as well with the power unit coming on stream, so I’m fully motivated.”

The 48-year-old went on to add:

“I think that if you’re a competitive person, you have that fire that burns within you and mine’s still burning pretty bright. When you lose that, then that’s the time to obviously go and do something else. I’ve made a long-term commitment to the team. I feel very much attached to this team and responsible for it.”

Following their fourth one-two finish off the 2022 F1 season, Red Bull are now on 475 points at the top of the World Constructors' Championship standings with no signs of slowing down just yet.

