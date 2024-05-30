Red Bull chief Helmut Marko worried that Canada 'could also be a difficult weekend for the team' 

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko claimed that he was worried that the upcoming Canadian GP could also be a 'difficult weekend' for them. Despite leading the Constructors Championship, the last couple of races have been tricky for the Austrian team as they have been beaten twice in three races and barely managed to win in Imola.

The reigning world champions were outperformed by their closest rivals, Ferrari and McLaren, in Monaco as they could only manage eight points from the race courtesy of Max Verstappen's P6.

In his column for Speedweek, Helmut Marko analyzed the Monaco GP weekend and also pointed out how they were misled by their simulator regarding riding curbs in the principality. He wrote:

"The problem starts in the simulator, which signaled that the car was going over the curbs perfectly. Simply put, that means that the simulator and reality don't correlate. And Monaco wasn't the first race track where we had this problem ...the first time that it was relatively severe (was) in Singapore.

The simulator spat out something that didn't correspond to reality. That's the first point we'll address. We are optimistic that we can at least find out why the simulator produces data that does not correspond to reality. But Montreal could also be a difficult weekend for us." (translated from German)

Ferrari team boss gives his take on challenging Red Bull in 2024

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur recognized that the battle between them, Red Bull and McLaren would rage on for the entire 2024 season.

As per Motorsport.com, the Frenchman spoke about how each team could be stronger on a particular weekend given the track characteristics, saying:

"I think now we have at least three teams – but I think Mercedes is not that far away – at least three teams able to fight for the pole position, able to fight for the win. It's exciting and it will be, I hope, like this until the end of the season.

For sure, depending from track to track, we'll have perhaps Red Bull with an advantage, or Ferrari, or McLaren. And we'll have to be opportunistic. It was not always the case in the past; last year, we lost far too many points into the season, and this season we made a huge step forward on this one also."

The Ferrari team boss stated that they will be "much more opportunistic, and it will be like this until the end of the season, that the fight will be tight."

The Italian team trails Red Bull by 24 points as they have amassed 252 points compared to the Austrian team's 276 points, while McLaren are currently P3 in the Contructors Championship with 184 points.