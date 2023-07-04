Red Bull chief reveals why the team chose the less risky option and keep Max Verstappen 'happy' in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Red Bull has had to do a lot to keep Max Verstappen on the team. Although gaining experience with time, Verstappen helps out with strategizing for the team. In terms of pitstops and choice of tires, there have been times when the team has had to give in to his demands.

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko explains why they gave in to Verstappen's demand of pitting early on in the Austrian Grand Prix.

He said:

"Before Max got too restless, we wanted to do what he wanted and make him happy. Otherwise, he would have set the fastest lap on old tyres. That would have been even more risky. He drives with unbelievable ease, as we have come to expect from him.”

Explaining his strategy of pitting early, Verstappen said:

“But I mean, I saw the gap and I was like ‘we have to pit, I want to go for the fastest lap’. When you have the opportunity, you know… And that’s what we did at the end."

It looked like a big risk for the team. But Verstappen, who is behind the wheel, was able to judge the situation and it didn't feel like a risk to him at all.

The fact that Verstappen was ready to take such a risk for a single point raised questions. Why was Verstappen so keen to risk a win for a single point, even after the exhaustive investigations into track limits that took place hours after the race?

Max Verstappen is known to be one of the best drivers on the grid, as his track record of two titles has illustrated. From the very beginning of his career, he has been aggressive and a driver who would stick both his elbows out on track to overtake his opponents.

He has turned out to be Red Bull Racing's lucky charm as he spearheaded their winning campaigns after dethroning Mercedes, who had won eight championships in a row.

Max Verstappen’s eagerness similar to late team owner Dietrich Mateschitz, says Christian Horner

F1 Grand Prix of Austria

In an interview with Sky F1 after the race, team principal Christian Horner explained that Max Verstappen's eagerness and grit are something he saw in the late team owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

Recalling Mateschitz's words, Horner said:

“You could tell he wanted that soft set of tyres and it was like, ‘OK, look, no risk, no foul.’"

Adding further, he said:

"The mechanics have been in such great form in the pits today, it was a very low-risk thing to do.”

With the British GP up next, Red Bull and Max Verstappen will look to continue their historic run of form.

