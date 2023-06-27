Which F1 drivers did Max Verstappen race against in his first single seater race

The indomitable, two-time world champion Max Verstappen started racing at the age of 17. One of the highlights in his initial days was the 2014 Florida Winter Season.

Verstappen raced many drivers in the single-seater race back then who are now racing with him in F1 racing now. They are Lance Stroll, who races for Aston Martin, Nicholas Latifi, who raced for William F1 and Antonio Fouco, who is now associated with Scuderia Ferrari.

Max Verstappen won races at Palm Beach and Homestead as he first contested in single-seater races before the campaign in the FIA European F3. There were 12 races that took place at the Sebring International Raceway, Palm Beach International Raceway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Winter Season was organized by Ferrari.

Tatuus FA010B was the chassis used at the event. Additionally, this car was utilized in regional championships and Formula Abarth races. The car was constructed in accordance with Formula 3 safety standards to protect the driver. The car was propelled by a 1400cc Fiat-FPT engine with 190 horsepower.

Max Verstappen's 2013 campaign proved to be his landmark season behind the wheels of a CRG kart. Both the European KF and KZ titles were added to his list of wins, which he won by a slim margin of three seconds over Charles Leclerc.

The Dutchman started winning races back-to-back when the championship at Spa was reconvened. Racing on the ultimate driver's circuit for the first time, Verstappen cruised through multiple wins at the circuit. With these wins, he was being linked to names of teams like Red Bull and Mercedes.

Seeing him race in a series of wins, Red Bull Racing took Verstappen in as their next F1 Torro Rosso driver with teammate Esteban Ocon.

Their rush, according to Red Bull motorsport director Helmut Marko, was caused by their belief that Verstappen was "an exceptional talent that comes along only once in decades." He continued by drawing comparisons between the young prodigy and Ayrton Senna.

Verstappen has demonstrated in his first two F1 races that he is ready for the opportunity that has been presented to him. Verstappen set a new record for the youngest driver to start a grand prix in Australia at the age of 17, surpassing Jaime Alguersuari's previous mark by almost two years while still being unable to drive in his own country.

And the rest is history.

