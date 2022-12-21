Red Bull claim Mattia Binotto's departure is "a weakening for Ferrari"

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko insists that Ferrari are worse off after having changed their team principal at this time, emphasizing that the outgoing Mattia Binotto is an "excellent technician and politician."

The Scuderia announced last month that the Italian would be leaving the team at the end of the year and that Sauber's Frederic Vasseur would replace him after the disappointing season the team had in 2022.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Marko said:

“In the case of Ferrari, I don’t quite understand the change. I consider Binotto to be an excellent technician and politician. He was simply overwhelmed by the task. But it would have been enough to put a sporting director at his side to support him at the track and with the strategy. With the new man, who has many other jobs, I see a weakening for Ferrari.”

When asked if Mercedes and Red Bull are likely to benefit from this shake-up within the Scuderia, the Austrian responded:

“Definitely. Through stability and continuity.”

Despite starting the 2022 F1 season on an extremely strong note with a double-podium and win in the very first race of the year, Ferrari struggled to keep up the momentum. They finished second in the constructors' championship with a mere 39-point advantage over Mercedes, who came third.

Red Bull absolutely dominated the season and secured the championship at the 2022 US Grand Prix.

Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo "reassured" by the examples of Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed last month that he will be returning to Red Bull next season as the team's reserve driver for 2023.

After McLaren cut his contract short and decided to replace the Aussie with 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri, it was heartbreaking for many that Ricciardo would not be on the 2023 grid.

However, the eight-time Grand Prix winner remains optimistic. He cited examples of Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso, who successfully returned to the grid after taking a break from the sport.

As reported by The Express, Ricciardo said:

“Hulkenback - he needs to change his name because he’s come back so many times now. It’s no more berg, it’s back... I have confidence in taking the year off, because I know what good it will do for me. But of course, then when you see other examples - and pretty good examples you know, Alonso or [Kevin] Magnussen [coming back], for example - that’s kind of reassuring.”

Ricciardo had quite a disappointing season in 2022, having performed below expectations, as admitted by McLaren team boss Zak Brown.

The Aussie finished the season eleventh in the drivers' championship and struggled to keep up with the performances of his team-mate Lando Norris, ultimately costing the team the chance to truly fight Alpine for fourth place in the championship.

