“Red Bull driver line up for next season” - Max Verstappen receiving his new Hungarian GP trophy from Lando Norris sends F1 fans into a whirlwind

Lando Norris returning Max Verstappen's Hungarian GP trophy after the Dutch GP has sent fans into a frenzy.

Just prior to the summer hiatus, Verstappen and Norris shared an amusing moment at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The latter earn a well-deserved second-place finish behind the former.

However, it wasn't just Norris' on-track performance that caught everyone's attention as his podium celebration stole the show.

As part of his signature celebration, Lando Norris slammed his champagne bottle onto the podium. Unfortunately, this inadvertently led to Max Verstappen's hard-earned trophy tumbling off the podium and shattering into pieces.

The incident led to Verstappen and Norris sharing a light moment during the celebration. Despite the initial joviality, Norris, feeling a tinge of embarrassment, later offered an apology for the unintentional trophy damage. Subsequent reports confirmed that a replacement trophy was already in the works.

The much-awaited moment finally arrived, with Verstappen taking to Instagram to reveal his new trophy. Following the Dutch GP, which the Dutchman won, the reigning double world champion showcased a replica of the shattered trophy.

The post also featured Lando Norris, with the two drivers enjoying a light-hearted reunion as they posed with the trophy. Max Verstappen wittily remarked:

"It’s in one piece! Lando’s not allowed to touch it!"

The incident resonated strongly with F1 fans as social media platforms buzzed with reactions. Here are some of the top comments from X (formerly Twitter).

"Red Bull driver lineup for next season," one fan wrote.

"I just know Lando hated every minute of this."

Max Verstappen says he and Lando Norris have spoken about teaming up

The reigning world champion has sparked speculation by acknowledging that he and Lando Norris have discussed the possibility of becoming teammates down the line.

The F1 world was given a glimpse into the friendship and future aspirations of Max Verstappen and Norris after the Dutch Grand Prix. After his victory, Verstappen admitted to engaging in discussions about the potential of teaming up with the McLaren driver in the future.

Norris has previously been linked to a potential move to Verstappen's Red Bull Racing team. While these rumors have swirled around, his commitment to McLaren until the end of the 2025 season has seemingly quelled chatter about a switch.

Verstappen's triumph at the Dutch GP provided the backdrop for his revelation. In an interview with Sky Sports in Italy, he acknowledged the talks he has shared with Norris on the subject of future team collaborations. He stated:

"We talk about it. But he's contracted to McLaren for a long time."

McLaren's remarkable resurgence during the current season has further dampened speculations about Norris seeking an early departure from his contract. He has been instrumental in their comeback, contributing consistent performances that have positioned the team competitively in the championship standings.

Verstappen currently drives alongside Sergio Perez for the Red Bull Racing team. Perez's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. In Verstappen's own words:

"We'll see what happens in the future."