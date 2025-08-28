Red Bull drops 2-word message to McLaren claiming 'the Dutch capital was turning Papaya'

Red Bull gave a short but witty reply to McLaren, claiming that the Orange Army coming to the iconic Zandvoort circuit this weekend for the 2025 Dutch GP will turn the Dutch capital 'Papaya'. The sport will return to racing action after the summer break this weekend as the Austrian team strives to get back on track after a miserable end to the first half of the season in Hungary.The Milton Keynes-based outfit dominated the first three editions of the Dutch Grand Prix, with the home hero Max Verstappen taking the victory on each occasion from the pole position. However, the Dutchman was soundly beaten by McLaren driver Lando Norris in the 2024 edition of the race after initially taking the lead.The large contingent of the Orange Army flocks to the track in huge numbers to create a party-like atmosphere to cheer on the four-time F1 world champion. On their social media platform X, McLaren cheekily claimed that the Dutch capital of Amsterdam was turning 'Papaya' as they shared pictures from their fan event ahead of the weekend.However, Red Bull were having none of its rival's banter and replied with a two-word reaction, saying:&quot;Dream on,&quot;Red Bull would hope to rely on the Orange Army this weekend for their support and push them on the challenge McLaren on the track as well, and win once again in Zandvoort.Red Bull drivers preview the Dutch GP this weekendRed Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was looking forward to racing in front of his home fans, as he believed that the Orange Army creates an amazing atmosphere.As per PitPass, the 27-year-old previewed the race weekend and said:&quot;It was good to recharge and reset and we head straight to Zandvoort for the first race back. As my home race it is always a special race for me; the atmosphere is amazing and we always have such great support.&quot;Driving past a sea of orange when you are racing is an incredible feeling and I am looking forward to being back. To mark this, I will be wearing my Orange Lion helmet, special cap and boots.&quot;Verstappen's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, too, was looking forward to returning to the track and added:&quot;I had a really good summer break, with a perfect mix of rest, time with friends, good food, and importantly, a lot of good training. It means I feel strong mentally and physically for the second half of the season. Zandvoort will be a tough weekend for everyone; it always throws up fresh challenges with the weather and this one looks set to be wet again there.&quot;Red Bull have won twice in the first 14 races of the 2025 season and a Sprint win in Spa, courtesy of Max Verstappen, while McLaren have dominated the year thus far.