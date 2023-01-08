Red Bull engineer admits Alex Albon mistake – "We didn't always manage to give him a car that was adequate for his wants"

Red Bull's chief engineer admitted to their mistake with Alex Albon while talking about his achievements in Formula 1 and his stint with their team.

Paul Monaghan revealed that the team did not deliver the car that Albon needed to unlock his full potential. It could be because the team was more focused on their first driver, Max Verstappen.

Monaghan added that Verstappen could have put some pressure on the Thai, which could have played a role in his downfall. The Mirror quoted the Red Bull engineer:

"Thinking back to Alex's time with us, he came across a very conscientious, polite, gifted driver. He had a pretty good idea of what he wanted from the car straight off. He knew when it wasn't to his liking and could tell you what was to his dislike."

"We didn't always manage to give him a car that was adequate for his wants. Obviously, he had a pretty rapid team-mate, which puts a little bit more pressure on him and he handled that, I thought, exceptionally well for a young driver."

Alex Albon was a young Toro Rosso driver and later moved to Red Bull in 2019. However, there were a lot of things that pulled him out of the team. He could not perform adequately and his seat was in danger.

After the 2020 season, he was replaced by Sergio Perez. However, Albon was still AlphaTauri's (Toro Rosso) reserve driver.

Monaghan credits Alex Albon for making progress with Williams

Williams is one of the most successful teams in the history of Formula 1. However, they have suffered a major downfall in recent years. They ended their 2022 season at the bottom of the standings.

However, Alex Albon has been pretty good for them. Monaghan mentioned this and praised him for enduring a tough time in his career.

"It's nice to see the progress, and it's nice to see them scoring points, so full credit to Alex for enduring a reasonably tough time, learning, not being despondent and pushing himself on to achieve what his talents deserve. So many congratulations to him, and long may his growth in the sport continue."

Alex Albon lifted Williams to the few points they had last season. The team even awarded him a multi-year contract. With 2023 testing around the corner, the team is expecting more success with Albon and Logan Sargeant.

