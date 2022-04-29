"It’ll be, again, horses for courses" - Red Bull expects tough competition from Ferrari at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels Ferrari will be the ones to provide his team with the stiffest competition at the forthcoming 2022 F1 Miami GP.

Following a troubled start to the season with regards to reliability issues, Red Bull bounced back superbly at the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

After Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez helped the team from Milton Keynes clinch their first one-two since 2016, Horner was elated with the great response. He said:

“It was a great response both in the factory, in Milton Keynes, and in Japan. The best possible response was to come and achieve a maximum score, bar one point, across the two days of racing. The DNFs have been costly, particularly for Max [Verstappen] But it’s a long, long season and I think we’ll take a lot of confidence out of this weekend.”

Horner went on to add, saying:

“In the championship, obviously, it was important for us to take some points off Ferrari, which we’ve done in both championship tables. So we’ll take that out of this weekend and then try and build on it in Miami at an all-new circuit in a couple of weeks’ time. It’ll be, again, horses for courses. Ferrari have got a great car, they got great drivers.”

Ferrari are expected to bring some updates to their car for the inaugural race in Miami so Horner's prediction can be realized soon enough.

"We didn't really make any mistakes" - Red Bull's Max Verstappen after 2022 F1 Imola GP dominance

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen attributed the team's good showing in the 2022 F1 Imola GP to not making any errors.

Red Bull were the dominant force throughout the weekend, with Verstappen winning both the Sprint race as well as the feature race. His cause was further aided by an error from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who could only manage a P6 finish.

Speaking to the media after the race, the reigning world champion shared his thoughts, saying:

“You know, we didn’t really make any mistakes, I think we made the right calls with switching from the inters to the slicks, and from there onwards we just controlled the race. And of course, it seemed probably easy on the TV, but you still have to be focused, especially also with backmarkers. It’s easy when you’re off-line to lock up or go through a wet patch and go off track. So yeah, just manage that… Passing back markers. Some of them stayed on the dry line, and I had to pass them on the wet patches. That wasn’t amazing, but it is what it is. I mean, just have to deal with it. But again, it’s easy to then go off the track.”

Verstappen and Red Bull will be hoping to keep their good form going into the forthcoming 2022 F1 Miami GP in the first week of May.

