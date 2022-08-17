"They don't give up"- Red Bull and Ferrari are separated by this major 'difference' in 2022 F1 season, according to former driver

Former F1 driver Jan Lammers pointed out the major difference in the way Red Bull and Ferrari are approaching the 2022 F1 season. He stated that the Milton Keynes-based team have unconditional faith in themselves.

The Italian outfit kicked off the season on an extremely high note with an impressive form throughout winter testing, which continued into the first couple of races. The Prancing Horse secured two wins within the first three races, posing a significant threat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen. However, the tables quickly turned.

As reported by Motorsport, Lammers spoke about the key differences between Ferrari and Red Bull. He emphasized that the latter has gone against all odds to secure phenomenal results, while the Italians have simply underdelivered:

“That is the difference that is present at Red Bull and Max - they don't give up. Just look at the tenth starting place in Hungary.”

While the Italian team has an undeniable pace advantage, they have struggled with reliability and their strategy.

Ferrari's strategists "should be fired", says former F1 driver

Amidst all the criticism that Ferrari have received over the past few months for their questionable strategic calls, former F1 driver Marc Surer has also jumped in. He suggested that everyone within the team's strategy department should be fired.

Speaking to Formel1.de, the former driver said:

“The strategists should be fired. You can really only shake your head at the fact they just manage to make the wrong decision again and again. I’d fire all the strategy people. How you can get so much wrong, it’s unbelievable.”

Team boss Mattia Binotto, however, stands with his people and has confessed that he does not believe strategy is their main weakness.

The Prancing Horse entered the summer break chasing a 97-point deficit to the leading Red Bull. They'll be heading into the second stint of the season fending off the threatening Mercedes in third place. The Silver Arrows came back strong in the back end prior to the summer break, now looking to close a 30-point gap to the second-placed Prancing Horse.

