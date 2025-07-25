Red Bull GmbH grew frustrated with Christian Horner's feuds with the likes of McLaren's Zak Brown and Mercedes' Toto Wolff: Reports

Fresh reports have come out suggesting Red Bull GmbH grew frustrated with Christian Horner's continuous off-track feuds with the likes of McLaren's Zak Brown and Mercedes's Toto Wolff. The Austrian team is seen to have shifted to a similar corporate mindset as their rivals during Horner's reign as CEO and team principal.
Almost three weeks after Christian Horner's sudden firing, Red Bull has yet to give an official reason behind their decision. Word from the organisation's Managing Director, Oliver Mintzlaff, was expected ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, but newer reports suggest that this may not be the case.
With Red Bull unwilling to give an official reason for Horner's sacking, rumours have prevailed. The Briton's relationship with the Austrian side of the Red Bull management has been reported as one of the driving factors in the decision being made.
Now, fresh reports from ESPN have suggested that the Red Bull management is also unsure of what the team's DNA is at the moment. They believe the team has fallen into a corporate structure similar to their rivals. The management had also grown frustrated with Christian Horner for constantly getting involved in verbal feuds with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Mercedes F1 CEO and team principal Toto Wolff.
Christian Horner has had a long-lived rivalry with Toto Wolff, which began soon after the latter arrived at Mercedes in 2013. Zak Brown has also gotten involved in a few spats with the 51-year-old more recently, especially since McLaren began competing at the front of the field more regularly.
Brown landed one last punch on his rival as he claimed that he was "not surprised" by Horner being fired. The American also pointed to the "drama" that had prevailed around Horner, referring to the allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by a female employee in February 2024.
Toto Wolff's hilarious reaction to Christian Horner's sacking
Mercedes AMG F1 team boss Toto Wolff reacted to Christian Horner's firing at Red Bull, claiming that he would miss his rival in some way. The German also joked that he would be "in the s**t" if Horner ever reappears by taking a job at the FIA.
Speaking about Horner's sacking for the first time, Wolff said:
"In a way yes, [I'll miss him]. He was one of the main casts. I don't think he's gone forever, he could pop up in some other function. I need to be careful, he could rock up in the FIA then I'm really in the s***." [via GPBlog]
Wolff also pointed to the "entertainment factor" that will go missing with Horner's firing, while also praising his achievements in F1.
"He was someone that was controversial, polarising and not soft-washed. That was good from the entertainment factor and from that perspective he will be missed. His track record speaks for itself," he added.
Since joining Red Bull in 2005, Horner has been the man to oversee eight drivers' titles and 10 constructors' championships. The Milton Keynes-based team have won 124 races in F1 till now, all under the stewardship of Horner.