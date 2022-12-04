Red Bull: Mick Schumacher 'wasn't interesting for us' as a third driver

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko discussed the possibility of Mick Schumacher being the third driver and said Schumacher "didn't 'interest the team" since he was a part of the Ferrari driver program. The driver's association with Red Bull could have shaped the future of his career in the sport. However, others beat him to the seat. When Sport Bild asked Marko about Schumacher during an interview, he said,

"No, we didn't because he was always part of the Ferrari program. That's why he wasn't interesting for us."

He also revealed that Red Bull's reserve drivers usually participate in sponsored events in the US, which Schumacher has never been a part of.

2023 will not see Mick Schumacher return to the grid since his contract with Haas was not renewed. He has not signed with any other team, so he might sit out the season. There was speculation of him being a reserve driver for Mercedes. But no updates have come up on it. It is also possible that he will move to another motorsport.

Red Bull feels Daniel Ricciardo is perfect as their reserve driver

After Daniel Ricciardo's contract with McLaren was canceled (on mutual grounds), he was in a similar situation to Schumacher. However, due to his vast experience in Formula 1 and his history with Red Bull, the team chose him as their third driver for 2023. Marko believes Ricciardo is the perfect fit for the team. He said,

"Ricciardo is exactly the right person with his profile and image."

Daniel Ricciardo was with Red Bull until 2018 when he moved to Renault. After two years with them, he moved to McLaren, only to have his contract canceled due to unsatisfactory performances. Oscar Piastri, former Formula 2 champion, will replace him at McLaren.

Although Ricciardo's performances have not been impressive in the last two years, he is expected to do better with the new team, given his familiarity with the team's structure. He is expected to aid the team with testing and boosting performances. While Ricciardo's contract will not place him on the grid, he will be instrumental in marketing activities, given his stellar social media presence.

