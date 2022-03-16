Red Bull have reportedly eliminated porpoising with new suspension

Red Bull have reportedly found a solution to the porpoising phenomenon that has caught the entire F1 grid off-guard.

Porpoising is a phenomenon that causes the new F1 cars to violently bounce up and down on their rear suspensions at near top speeds. The name comes from cars imitating the motion that porpoises make when moving through the ocean and is limited to ground-effect cars.

Dimitris Bizas 🇧🇭🏁 @Dimitris_Bizas Πληροφορία για τη Red Bull: οι μηχανικοί της ομάδας ετοίμασαν μία πίσω ανάρτηση που αλλάζει συμπεριφορά μετά τα 250 km/h για να βοηθά στην εξάλειψη του porpoising. Θα τη φέρει ο Verstappen στο #BahrainGP , ενώ από την Σαουδική Αραβία θα την έχει -μάλλον- κι ο Perez. #F1 Πληροφορία για τη Red Bull: οι μηχανικοί της ομάδας ετοίμασαν μία πίσω ανάρτηση που αλλάζει συμπεριφορά μετά τα 250 km/h για να βοηθά στην εξάλειψη του porpoising. Θα τη φέρει ο Verstappen στο #BahrainGP, ενώ από την Σαουδική Αραβία θα την έχει -μάλλον- κι ο Perez. #F1

According to Greek motorsport journalist Dimitris Bizas, the Milton Keynes-based team has engineered a new rear suspension that can adapt to conditions after hitting 250 kmph and cuts out the bouncing caused by porpoising.

Bizas also went on to suggest that reigning world champion Max Verstappen will be the first Red Bull to debut the new technology at the upcoming 2022 F1 Bahrain GP. Teammate Sergio Perez will have it for the subsequent race in Saudi Arabia.

If true, Red Bull will not be the only team to have a fix for porpoising after Ferrari first said they have found a solution for it. Spanish driver Carlos Sainz claims the team has brought all they need and more to deal with the problem.

Red Bull boss feels Ferrari's pace is the only consistency in 2022 F1 season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels Ferrari's pace and competitiveness is the only point of consistency so far in 2022.

Discussing Scuderia's performance during pre-season testing in an interview with F1 TV, Horner said:

“I think the one consistent thing you see is every time the Ferrari is on track, it looks competitive. The McLaren, when it’s running, [also] looks competitive. Mercedes, I think, haven’t shown their hand yet, and the car looks a bit of a handful to drive. But then there’s surprises, like the Williams pace on the long run looks quite competitive, so the form book is impossible to predict.”

Horner, however, refused to get carried away with his own team's showings in Barcelona and Bahrain. The Briton went on to add, saying:

“We were pretty happy [in testing] last year, and then Mercedes came back at the first race and won it and were very competitive, so it just goes to show that testing is testing. There’s no points for the six days of testing, they start in a week’s time [at the Bahrain Grand Prix] and I think, especially with these new regulations, it’s very, very difficult to predict.”

All eyes will soon turn to the Sakhir circuit for the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP that will be held on Sunday, March 20. Red Bull are being touted by many as one of the teams to watch.

