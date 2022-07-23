"It will be a matter of fractions of a second" - Red Bull not 'more consistent' than Ferrari in the long run, says Mattia Binotto ahead of 2022 F1 French GP

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes that the difference between Ferrari and Red Bull’s performance is marginal. The Italian feels Red Bull are not consistent in terms of race pace.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport after Friday's practice sessions, the Maranello chief said:

“We’re not that much better on a lap and Red Bull isn’t that much more consistent in the long run. In the end, it will be a matter of fractions of a second between us again. Maybe Red Bull will add some downforce and we’ll take something away.”

According to the Ferrari team boss, despite Red Bull being stronger in race pace, the Italian team is inconsistent. Binotto feels they will have the opportunity to outperform their Milton Keynes rivals, but the difference between the two is marginal. Max Verstappen believes it is still difficult to anticipate where they will fit in the pecking order at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Red Bull believe Ferrari penalty should help it secure a spot on the front row

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko believes Carlos Sainz’s engine penalty will make room for the team on the front row. The Austrian revealed that the heavier fuel load on their car has eliminated the understeer problems.

Outlining Red Bull’s expectations from the French GP weekend, Marko spoke to Auto Motor und Sport, saying:

“If Sainz has to move back because of an engine change, we’ll be second on the grid. Then our better tire wear could pay off. With full tanks, our understeer is gone too.”

Former Honda engine division chief and current engine consultant to Red Bull Powertrains, Masashi Yamamoto recently mentioned that the Paul Ricard circuit could suit Red Bull more than the Ferrari. The two teams are split by 56 points in the constructors' championship, in which the former leads the latter, whereas in the Driver Standings Max Verstappen leads Charles Leclerc by 38 points.

The French GP weekend will be an important weekend for both teams to swing the momentum of the championship.

