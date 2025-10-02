Red Bull potentially the next destination for Alex Dunne as split announced with McLaren: Reports

The Milton Keynes-based Red Bull could potentially be Alex Dunne's next destination in Formula 1. It has recently been made known that Dunne and McLaren have parted ways with immediate effect.Alex Dunne (who drives in F2 with Rodin Motorsport) was part of McLaren's driver development program, and he even drove the outfit's 2025 challenger in practice during the Austrian Grand Prix race weekend. With the papaya-colored outfit cutting ties with the 19-year-old Irish racing driver, it has been reported by The Race that he could potentially get roped in by Helmut Marko's Red Bull F1 team.Marko is the de facto head of the Austrian outfit's young driver programme, and he has previously shown interest in Dunne. Moreover, on September 6, it was even reported by GP Blog that Red Bull had held preliminary talks with the latter.It has also come to light that McLaren did give Alex Dunne some options beyond 2025, but, with an agreement not getting agreed on, both parties decided to part ways. The papaya-colored outfit, via its social media handles, recently released the following statement:&quot;McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Programme member Alex Dunne. It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver. We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.&quot;McLaren @McLarenF1LINKMcLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Programme member Alex Dunne. It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver. We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward. #McLarenMcLaren has two gems in the form of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are seen as the team's long-term drivers. In case Alex Dunne does join Red Bull, he might find a way onto the grid in the coming years, either with the main team or the junior outfit Racing Bulls.Alex Dunne gives his verdict on 'mutually' parting ways with McLarenWhile Red Bull could be an attractive option for the young Alex Dunne going ahead into his racing career, via his Instagram account, he has also come up with an update regarding the recent contract termination with McLaren.In line with this, Dunne has thanked the 'papaya family' for their support and added the following:&quot;From today I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme. I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver, To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you Papaya family.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his maiden F1 outing in FP1 at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix race weekend, Dunne ended his outing with an impressive P4 behind the drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri. Back then, he was just +0.224s away from the fastest time of 1:05.542, which was set by Mercedes' George Russell.