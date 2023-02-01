Red Bull Racing's car livery leaked: 2023 F1 challenger design draws sarcasm from all quarters

With F1 Fashion Week officially on, Red Bull Racing has come under the limelight once again, with fans discussing its livery ahead of the car reveal on Friday.

The United Kingdom-based outfit have always had the same livery on their cars since the team's inception, which has led to fans on social media joking about the new car's livery and design. Fans sarcastically started posting photos of last year's Red Bull, calling it a leaked design for the new car.

Some of the funniest reactions on Twitter were:

"GUYS RED BULL LIVERY LEAKED!!"

"OMG OMG i cant believe how brave they were to make such a drastic change!"

771F1 @771ferrari @FerrariStrat OMG OMG i cant believe how brave they were to make such a drastic change! @FerrariStrat OMG OMG i cant believe how brave they were to make such a drastic change!

"Omg it’s completely different"

"Wow it looks...hardly any different to any other year"

Paul @kissoffofficial @FerrariStrat Wow it looks...hardly any different to any other year @FerrariStrat Wow it looks...hardly any different to any other year

"I cant tell if its a joke or not..."

RandomDude595 @Zauf92429358 @FerrariStrat I cant tell if its a joke or not... @FerrariStrat I cant tell if its a joke or not...

"All that money red bull pulls in and they still can't pay someone to design a new livery"

SkinnyassMf @NotAThrowAway02 @FerrariStrat All that money red bull pulls in and they still can't pay someone to design a new livery @FerrariStrat All that money red bull pulls in and they still can't pay someone to design a new livery https://t.co/H5vT57QqEo

Some fans also joked about how the cost cap restrictions on the team meant they would be unable to get someone to design a new livery this year.

"Obviously well under cost cap for Livery budget. Same BORING Livery every year."

"I knew this was going to be the livery since 2018"

Jentekellens @jentekellens @FerrariStrat I knew this was going to be the livery since 2018 @FerrariStrat I knew this was going to be the livery since 2018

Another set of fans also took potshots at Ferrari and McLaren for the same reason. They joked about the same red livery of the Prancing Horse.

"At least its a cool mix of colours unlike merc ferrari and mclaren repeating the same previous designs that barely have 1 representative colour"

Reality checked Stefani @UnbiasedFIA @CharlieLewisMAA @FerrariStrat At least its a cool mix of colours unlike merc ferrari and mclaren repeating the same previous designs that barely have 1 representative colour @CharlieLewisMAA @FerrariStrat At least its a cool mix of colours unlike merc ferrari and mclaren repeating the same previous designs that barely have 1 representative colour

"at least better than boring red ones"

Red Bull Racing's cost cap penalty explained

Red Bull Racing were found to have exceeded the 2021 F1 cost cap in a report released by the FIA last year. The governing body reported that the team were found to have committed a Procedural Breach and a Minor Financial Overspend, less than 5% of the Cost Cap. The FIA stated that this was based on submissions made by the team and that no formal investigation had taken place.

The FIA also announced that, as a punishment, the team had to pay a $7 million fine and saw a 10% reduction in its aerodynamic testing allowance for the next 12 months.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit initially denied the findings of the report and claimed that they had made sure the submission was below the cost cap of $145 million. However, they later accepted the punishment and reported that they will be focusing on the future.

With Max Verstappen dominating the championship in 2022, the other teams will be hoping that the restrictions will level the playing field for 2023 and beyond.

Poll : 0 votes