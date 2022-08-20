"It is not so much as throwing pasta at the wall and seeing if it sticks"- Alex Albon on difference between Red Bull and Williams

Red Bull differs drastically from Williams in the way both teams approach upgrading their cars, according to Alex Albon.

Albon is a product of Red Bull's junior academy and got his start in F1 with the Scuderia Toro Rosso team (now AlphaTauri) before being moved up to drive alongside Max Verstappen midway through the 2019 season.

18 months later, Albon had to make way for Sergio Perez and be content with the role of reserve driver for the team before being confirmed as George Russell's replacement at Williams after much deliberation. Having now signed a contract extension for the forthcoming 2023 season, he will not be returning to Red Bull anytime soon.

From driving a car worthy of fighting for race wins to moving to a backmarker team that hopes to break into the top on their best days, the adjustment has not been easy for Alex Albon. When asked if the differences between Red Bull and Williams were apparent to him, the Thai-British driver said:

“It’s hard now because obviously, budget caps come into place, so I don’t know how it is at Red Bull now, but let’s say, you see how much more selective and just kind of... it is that thing of, the thought behind each update that we bring has to be reported back really. We can’t be wasting time or money on upgrading the car. On that side, I think as drivers, we also play quite a big impact on them, it is not so much as throwing pasta at the wall and seeing if it sticks.”

Despite the disparity in resources between the two teams, Albon believes Williams shares some similarities with Red Bull in how they operate as a unit. He went on to add:

“Of course, there’s a bit more of a family feel here. It is a bit more intimate in working with the guys, which I do enjoy, but of course, yes, it is a different position. It’s not an update every weekend that the top teams are doing. It’s also about managing or maximising each detail that you’re in control.”

“We really look at every bit whether it’s strategies through to tyres, through to setup. We’ve got a car, we know that upgrades don’t come in that often, so we’re always just chipping away at it. It’s much more about really, a good weekend for us is really getting all the little pieces right. It feels almost like it’s more in the details when you can’t have updates so often.”

Alex Albon wants to prove his worth to Red Bull after moving to Williams

Alex Albon is still determined to prove his worth to everyone in F1, despite not being in a position to fight for top honors after his move from Red Bull to Williams.

Despite having no avenue to return to Red Bull in the immediate future after Sergio Perez signed a new deal that runs until the end of 2024, Albon is not fussed.

Speaking in an interview with Tobias Grüner from the German publication Auto Motor und Sport, the Thai-British driver was asked about the differences in his approach. Albon said:

“Of course Red Bull has financial advantages, which still have an impact even with a budget cap. But in terms of structure and working methods, both teams are very similar. The dynamics also always depend on the personalities of the employees.”

When asked if not being able to fight for podiums and wins has impacted his mindset, Albon replied:

“It has no effect on my motivation. I’m determined to prove to people what I’m capable of. I still have a few scores to settle with Formula 1. Of course, the perspective is a little different. Points are like victories for us. But you learn that quickly. I’m still having a lot of fun. We can see the progress. It would be more difficult if we didn’t continue to develop.”

Presently, Alex Albon has three points this season and is the only Williams driver to have scored points this year. He is in P19 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with the 2022 F1 Belgian GP on the horizon.

