"I love that battle"- Red Bull's Christian Horner and Mercedes' Toto Wolff rivalry as intense as Manchester United and Manchester City derby, says English cricketer

England cricketer Stuart Broad has compared the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes’ respective team bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff to that of the Manchester United and Manchester City derby.

Broad believes the rivalry between Wolff and Horner creates “drama” in the sport, making it interesting for fans to follow. Speaking to Sky Sports following the 2022 F1 French GP, Broad said:

“I love that battle between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner. Maybe it's, you know, amped up a bit by journalists at some times, but I want to believe it all. I want to believe that there's a real sort of Manchester City-Man United rivalry going on there. It creates drama in the sport, which you know, as a fan, it's always interesting.”

The 2021 season witnessed an intense title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled it out on track. Meanwhile, their respective team bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were themselves engaged in another battle: one of words.

While the rivalry started amicably enough, it started to turn uglier as the season progressed, culminating in a bitter standoff following the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Mercedes’ lack of front-running pace has meant that Wolff and Horner haven’t come to blows yet. Nevertheless, the controversy surrounding the proposed changes to floor regulations to prevent porpoising seems to be fuelling a restart of hostilities, as each of them has been making increasingly accusatory statements against the other.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has blasted his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner after he was accused by the latter of leading the effort to lobby the FIA to introduce the proposed rule changes for the 2023 F1 season that seemingly benefit the Silver Arrows.

Refuting claims that Mercedes was pushing for the changes solely to improve its on-track performances rather than on safety grounds, Wolff questioned Horner if he wasn’t “doing his thing” to influence the FIA for favorable terms towards his team. Speaking ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, the Austrian said:

“I don't know what he refers to because, in the end, we are all part of the same circus. Trying to work with the FIA is always part of it. We work with the same stakeholders. Is he not lobbying? He sits in his office, he doesn't call anyone, and does his thing?"

Meanwhile, the proposed rule changes seem to be facing heavy resistance from a majority of F1 teams, with Red Bull and Ferrari being the leading voices opposing the changes.

