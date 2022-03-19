"The best judge will be ourselves" - Red Bull's Sergio Perez on racing with COVID

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez claims it is possible to race while experiencing the effects of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus. The Mexican claims the effects of the virus are subjective, and that some drivers might be able to deal with it better than others.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo missed out heavily in the pre-season testing period in Bahrain due to a sudden case of COVID-19. The driver was substituted by teammate Lando Norris, who was forced to do the bulk of the testing for the British team. When asked if drivers should be able to race with the virus, Sergio Perez said:

“I think COVID has evolved so much. I think the best judge will be ourselves. Like Daniel [Ricciardo] said, he wouldn’t be able to race, but maybe there’s other drivers who get COVID and feel okay. You see with some countries, it feels like the world is fully open. But F1 is still very restrictive with the COVID thing. I think we should leave it up to the driver to decide. I think we have all raced once in our lives while feeling very bad, health-wise. We are the best judges to say whether we can race or not.”

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas echoed Sergio Perez's comments, claiming drivers should be given the choice to race with COVID or not. The Finnish driver, however, feels there is a need for proper protocols in case drivers are allowed to race with the virus. He said:

“I also feel like it should be a call for the driver. I would vote for ‘yes’. It should be allowed but only in a way that it can be made sure that there is no risk of spreading it further.”

Carlos Sainz agrees with Sergio Perez, claims COVID is manageable in F1

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz agreed with Perez and Bottas, claiming that F1 is possibly one of the only sports where an infected athlete can contain the virus without spreading it to others. The Spaniard also believes that drivers must be given the choice whether to partake in the Grand Prix or not. He felt that in the case of an intense championship fight, COVID might be the factor that decides the title even when the driver is feeling alright.

Carlos Sainz added to Sergio Perez's comments saying:

“If there is a sport where I think you can compete without spreading the virus too much or zero is F1. You can do all your meetings back in your hotel room and arrive at the paddock 15 minutes before the session with your suit on, jump in the car and go. I feel like if I get COVID and you’re in the middle of a championship fight, I would struggle to accept missing a race if I am feeling well.”

The FIA has not reacted to Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz's comments about COVID. Fans, however, can be hopeful that their favorite driver will not miss out on a race in 2022 due to the virus.

