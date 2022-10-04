"Red Bull have walked away with it this year"- Lewis Hamilton hopes FIA's new rules will ensure 'closer' competition between F1 teams

Lewis Hamilton is having his worst season since 2013. The seven-time world champion is yet to win a race this season. After new technical regulations came into effect this year, Mercedes have failed to bring a car that can compete with Ferrari and Red Bull at the front of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton commented on the current state of the competition. The Briton was dismayed by the fact that only one team was dominating the championship. He believes that the new rules that were put in place to bunch up the pack were ineffective. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hamilton said:

"It’s my hope that we are all closer so we can have better racing and more overtaking. Red Bull have walked away with it this year. They have done a great job."

The FIA has put in place multiple restrictions on dominating teams, such as less wind tunnel time and a fixed budget cap, among others. The new technical regulations rolled out this year were in hopes of bunching up the field.

However, these measures have failed to make any impact this year, seeing as Red Bull have won all but four races this season. Lewis Hamilton also said that although these changes failed this year, the FIA should continue to put in place more such restrictions to bring the field closer. The Briton said:

"Yeah, they’re supposed to do that, but it’s not achieved what it was supposed to achieve, so yeah, we failed in that. But when you fail once you try again and fail a second time and continue to try, so I hope more changes are made to try and bring all the teams closer and create better quality throughout the racing space."

Lewis Hamilton dismayed by the championship wrapping up with races to spare

Lewis Hamilton has previously expressed dismay over the fact that Max Verstappen can win the championship this year with many races to spare. The Briton said such results would benefit the driver but were bad for the sport overall.

Hamilton even went on to say that the 207 and 2018 championships he won with races to spare were not as great as the one he won in 2008. He won the 2008 world championship in the final corner of the final lap of the final race, overtaking a slow Timo Glock to finish fifth.

Hamilton won the championship by a single point and denied Felipe Massa and Ferrari the championship.

Lewis hamilton will be focusing on the Japanese Grand Prix this Sunday. Mercedes need to score decent points to close the gap to Ferrari in the Constructor's Championship.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far?

