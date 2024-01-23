"Remember when your brother was ready to punch his head in": Eddie Jordan and Michael Schumacher's brother reminisce the German's dramatic moment

Former Jordan team boss Eddie Jordan and Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf discussed about the 'infamous' pitlane incident between the seven-time world champion and David Coulthard.

The German was known for his ruthless nature on the track. One such incident happened in treacherous conditions at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix when the Ferrari's Michael Schumacher collided with Coulthard's McLaren.

The Ferrari driver was not impressed by the collision and angrily stormed off to the McLaren garage when he returned to the pits to confront the Scotsman.

While speaking about the incident on the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan reminded Ralf Schumacher of the incident and said:

"When we compare DC to your brother. He was very clever if you notice that his brother came gunning for him, he wanted to beat him up, DC was very clever and he was a very brave Scotsman as he kept his helmet on. Do you remember when your brother was ready to punch his head in?"

Ralf Schumacher replied:

"I saw the scenery. It is very difficult as there is one part missing to answer about that moment. It could have been dangerous luckily it was wet and I think in dry situations it could have been more dangerous but it was a coincidence."

He added:

"You can tell when you are a driver, obviously at this moment, full of emotions you see it differently and I think that happened to all of us."

David Coulthard gives his take on Michael Schumacher's reaction at Spa 1998

The former McLaren driver stated that Michael Schumacher was convinced that there was a conspiracy to kill him to favor his McLaren teammate Mika Hakkinen in the championship.

As per The Independent, David Coulthard said:

“Michael thought this was part of a conspiracy to try and help my team-mate Mika. It was simply an accident. It was just one of those things."

“I would not be being honest to you in acknowledging how great a driver he was, that there were some downsides in my point of view of Michael’s really ‘win at all costs’ approach on the racetrack."

Michael Schumacher never budged from his opinions that he was correct in confronting the Scotsman in the pit lane after the infamous accident.