Reports: Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton begin preparations with Ferrari ahead of race week

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had a forgettable race at the Hungarian GP before going into the summer break. With the break almost over and the Dutch GP on the horizon, the Scuderia teammates have already begun preparations for the race at Zaandvoort.Ferrari brought a new rear suspension and brakes to the Belgian GP after testing the same at Mugello a week prior. However, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton struggled with the upgrades and spun the car around in SQ1 as he locked the rear tires. The Briton has been having trouble adjusting to the Brembo braking system used by Ferrari in comparison to the Carbone Industrie disc used by Mercedes.Coming into the Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton failed to make the Q3 while Charles Leclerc took the pole position. While the Monegasque driver dominated the early stints at Budapest, his pace fell off after the final stops, with reports suggesting it had something to do with the increased tire pressures to save the plank from wearing out.The rear suspension upgrades were reportedly brought to resolve the bottoming out issue on the SF25, which led to the disqualification at the Chinese GP for Hamilton. Nonetheless, with Hamilton and Leclerc rejuvenated after the summer break, Ferrari is set to enter the second half of the season, and the preparations have already begun.F1 reporter Roberto Cecere took to the social media platform X and reported that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are carrying out a simulator session at the Maranello factory ahead of the Dutch GP.The Dutch GP took place at the Zaandvoort Circuit from August 29 to August 31, 2025. The drivers will start arriving at the circuit on Thursday, August 28, and are undergoing the final preparation before the same.Lewis Hamilton reflects on the “opportunity to rest and recharge” as the F1 summer break comes to an endAfter a difficult first half of the season with his new team, Lewis Hamilton was spotted in Greece and spent time in the grassland with his dog Roscoe, as shared by him on his Instagram. As the Summer break came to an end, the Briton reflected on the time away from sports and how it helped him rest and recharge for the remainder of the season.Hamilton posted a post which included photos of himself by the ocean during a sunset with the caption,“I'm always so grateful for this time, for the opportunity to rest and recharge. There's a lot I've been meditating on. Every one of us is up against so much, both individually and globally. It's so important that we embrace the light of truth and love and take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of others. We can't look away. We have to keep going, even when it's difficult”Lewis Hamilton currently trails Charles Leclerc by 42 points in the championship and hasn't scored a single podium in the Ferrari's colors yet, whereas the Monegasque already has five podiums this season.