"Rule #1 of these conditions is to finish" - Sergio Perez says it was 'easy to make mistakes' en route to his P2 finish at 2022 F1 Imola GP

Second-placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on after the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
ANALYST
Modified Apr 25, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Sergio Perez believes that completing the race in the tricky conditions at the Imola GP was important. According to him, the weather conditions made the drivers vulnerable to errors, with the change in track conditions.

However, the Mexican feels it was encouraging for the team to claim a 1-2 result after the troubled start they had to the season.

Commenting on the team's overall performance, Perez said:

“Was a good result. I think the Rule#1 of these conditions is to finish. It was easy so easy to make a mistake throughout this race, going into the slick tyre, the warm-up phase and so on. That was going to be difficult but it was great to get that victory.”
Great race and really happy with the 1-2 for this great team!A very intense race in which making a mistake was too easy. See you in Miami!@redbullracing https://t.co/ebJ7Ir9L9C

Elated by the massive result, the Red Bull driver said:

“Certainly I think it is a very great result for the team and I am very pleased that we got the victory and the second place. I think given the start of the season we’ve had, it is a great result for everyone back home.”

The current points haul has helped Red Bull and Perez close the gap on Ferrari and Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ and constructor’s standings.

Max Verstappen is second, and Sergio Perez is third in the championship after the Imola GP

Max Verstappen scored a grand slam or rather a grand chelem at the Imola GP, claiming pole, sprint race victory, fastest lap, and race victory.

The Dutchman, who was sixth in the driver’s standings after the Australian GP, is now second. He scored 34 points in one race weekend alone, reducing the gap between him and Leclerc down to 26 points.

It's been a while since their last 1-2 👀Well done to Max and Checo!👏 #ImolaGP @redbullracing https://t.co/lOjEij2nMp

Sergio Perez, who was fourth in the championship, has now moved up to third place.

The Red Bull F1 team, who were third, are now second in the constructor's championship, only 11 points behind Ferrari.

