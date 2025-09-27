Ruth Buscombe reacts to Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro's photoshoot near a waterfall in Bali 

F1 pundit Ruth Buscombe has reacted to Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro's Instagram post featuring images of her from a photoshoot near a waterfall in Bali. The Briton left a comment under the post, in which the model can be seen posing with a picturesque background.F1 star Lando Norris' girlfriend has been documenting her travels in Indonesia as she enjoys a vacation. During this trip, she has shared numerous glimpses of herself in the famous tourist destination that is Bali.On Wednesday, the Portuguese model shared images from a photoshoot in front of a waterfall, in which she can be seen posing in a blue and yellow bikini with a stunning backdrop featuring a rainbow. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostF1 TV pundit and analyst Ruth Buscombe shared her reaction to these images, leaving a comment under the Instagram post as well.&quot;😍❤️&quot;Screengrab of Buscombe's comment under Corceiro's Instagram post [via Instagram/@magui_corceiro]Buscombe is a motorsports engineer who has previously worked as a strategist at Scuderia Ferrari, Haas F1, and, most recently, Sauber, where she served as the Head of Race Strategy until her departure in 2023.Since then, she has entered the world of punditry, featuring regularly on F1TV's coverage of the sport on most race weekends.Margarida Corceiro, on the other hand, is much newer to the F1 paddock, having first been spotted in Lando Norris' garage at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year. The couple were first spotted together in 2024, but neither confirmed the nature of their relationship.But Norris appeared hand in hand alongside the 22-year-old for the first time at the Hungarian GP, confirming their relationship to the world. Most recently, Corceiro was also with the McLaren driver at the Italian GP.Corceiro has previously also dated Portuguese international footballer Joao Felix, who plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr.Lando Norris reflects on being caught up by Max Verstappen in the 2025 F1 drivers' standingsLando Norris after the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: GettyLando Norris finished in a disappointing seventh at the most recently concluded F1 race, the Azerbaijan GP, while rival Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win of the 2025 season. After the race, the 25-year-old admitted that the Dutchman and Red Bull have caught up with McLaren a little bit, as the title fight begins to heat up.Speaking after the race on Sunday, Norris explained:&quot;I think people have caught [us]. Red Bull brought upgrades [at Monza], so they’re clearly doing well, their race pace is strong, but they’ve still won plenty of races this year.&quot; [via Sky Sports]&quot;It’s not a surprise. They’ve improved in some areas, they’re a winning team for the last however many years,&quot;Norris also added that the recent circuits, including Monza and Baku, were always going to be challenging for McLaren, while they expected Red Bull to bring the fight to them.Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out of the race at Baku, but Norris was only able to gain six points on him with a P7 finish. Verstappen was the real winner in all this, as the reigning world champion reduced his deficit in the standings by another 25 points.