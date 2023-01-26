Sacked Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto paid for his mistakes, according to former Maranello driver

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has supported the team's decision to fire longtime boss Mattia Binotto.

One of the most notable changes was Mattia Binotto being replaced by Frederic Vasseur as the Ferrari team principal. Vasseur, who has previously been with Renault and Sauber Alfa Romeo, was named the head of Ferrari on January 9. Everyone is eager to see what changes the Frenchman will bring to the team as they try to challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing for the Drivers' and Constructors' titles.

Eleven-time Grand Prix winner Massa believes that Binotto's exit from the Prancing Horse was not a surprise. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, he said:

"You could see that there was confusion inside. It was normal that in the end Mattia paid for these mistakes: very good, talented technician but the result did not arrive and his exit was not a surprise"

Still only 24 years of age...🤯 Most pole positions for Ferrari in Formula 11. Michael Schumacher: 582. Niki Lauda: 233. Felipe Massa: 154. Alberto Ascari: 135. Sebastian Vettel: 126. Jacky Ickx=Rubens Barrichello️Charles Leclerc: 11Still only 24 years of age...🤯 Most pole positions for Ferrari in Formula 11. Michael Schumacher🇩🇪 : 58 2. Niki Lauda🇦🇹 : 23 3. Felipe Massa🇧🇷: 154. Alberto Ascari🇮🇹 : 135. Sebastian Vettel🇩🇪 : 126. Jacky Ickx🇧🇪=Rubens Barrichello🇧🇷=🆕️Charles Leclerc🇲🇨 : 11 Still only 24 years of age...🤯 https://t.co/FyMLNAoLkN

The Brazilian explained how the team has failed to perform at the highest level for a few years now. Massa, who raced for the team from 2006 to 2013, also commented on the team's difficulties and suggested that a change in leadership was needed to bring clarity to the team. He also noted that Binotto's departure was not a surprise given the lack of results during his tenure.

Additionally, Andreas Seidl left McLaren to become CEO of Sauber, with Andrea Stella replacing him as the team principal for McLaren. Williams Racing also made a change, parting ways with Jost Capito and welcoming James Vowles as the team's new boss.

Ferrari missing something since 2008 according to Massa

Felipe Massa also spoke about Ferrari's lack of championship titles since 2007, saying:

"In my eight years in Maranello I have seen everything, successes and difficult moments. Kimi Raikkonen won in 2007, I almost in 2008, then Ferrari never managed to have a winning car. Between aerodynamics, engine, strategy, drivers, something is always missing to complete the work"

Kimi Raikkonen's title win in 2007 remains the team's last F1 title.

Prince of Monaco👑 @Leclercfan16_ 2004: The most successful F1 driver is crowned a 7x Champion, in one of the most dominant cars in F1 history.

2005-2006: Young phenom defeats the 7x champion and claims back to back World Championships.

2007-Driver who started his career with Sauber, wins the title for Ferrari. 2004: The most successful F1 driver is crowned a 7x Champion, in one of the most dominant cars in F1 history.2005-2006: Young phenom defeats the 7x champion and claims back to back World Championships.2007-Driver who started his career with Sauber, wins the title for Ferrari. https://t.co/IcXDtjF0un

Despite Raikkonen's success, the team struggled to replicate the same level of performance in the following years. These struggles have been attributed to a variety of factors, including aerodynamics, engine performance, and strategy. Additionally, Massa's near-miss in 2008, where he lost the championship by a single point in the final race of the season, also added to the disappointment.

The recent changes at the Maranello-based outfit are widely seen as an attempt to turn the team's fortunes around. Vasseur's appointment will be an opportunity for the team to bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to the table.

