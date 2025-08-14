Scuderia Ferrari’s winless drought deemed “part of the cycles” by Piero Ferrari

Ferrari last won an F1 constructors' championship in 2008 with Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen behind the wheel. Since then, the Scuderia have come close, but never won the title. Ferrari royalty Piero Ferrari has come out and shared his honest thoughts about the winless drought while naming the reasons behind it.

Ad

Ferrari is the oldest F1 team on the grid and arguably the one with the most history in the sport. However, the Maranello-based team hasn't been able to clinch a title in over a decade and a half despite having some of the biggest names in F1 drivers, including Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, and now Lewis Hamilton.

There have also been multiple changes to the senior management of the team over the last decade and a half, with Stefano Domenicali, Maurizio Arrivabene, Mattia Binotto, and Fred Vasseur serving as Team Principals, yet the Scuderia have failed to make a championship-winning car.

Ad

Trending

The closest the Scuderia came to the title in recent years was last year when they finished second in the constructors, just 14 points behind the champions McLaren. 2025, on the other hand, has been a step in the wrong direction for the Scuderia, who currently sit second in the constructors’ standings, but have less than half the points of McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have also struggled with the SF25 and its ride height issues. Amid this, Enzo Ferrari’s son, Piero, was questioned why the Italian stable hasn't won a championship for multiple years now, to which he replied,

Ad

“We haven’t won in F1 for many years, but this is part of the cycles. When you enter a negative cycle, you never know where the bottom will be. And today things are difficult, because there are budget caps. You can’t spend more money to close the gap. To change direction, you need to bring together many winning factors.” (via Gazzetta.it)

Ad

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 Sprint - Source: Getty

While 2025 is seemingly over in terms of the constructors' championship, the new regulations for 2026 will reset the grid and give the teams a chance to leap the pecking order.

Ad

Ferrari CEO details the ‘trust in Fred Vasseur's leadership’ as the Frenchman signs a contract extension

Ferrari’s current Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, was rumored to be replaced at the Maranello-based squad, but the same was denied by him, and soon after signed a contract extension with the team. The announcement was made ahead of the Hungarian GP weekend as Vasseur signed a multi-year contract.

Ad

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, while speaking about Fred Vasseur's contract extension, said (via a press release),

“Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved. It reflects our trust in Fred's leadership – trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility. We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for.”

While Fred Vasseur hasn't been able to get Ferrari back to its championship glory days, he has improved the team, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton showcasing belief in the Frenchman's vision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More