Sebastian Vettel different from Michael Schumacher in this element, according to former F1 driver

Former F1 driver David Coulthard believes that Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher had differences in presenting themselves. Though both the multiple-time world champions hail from Germany, Coulthard has his viewpoint on how they presented themselves in front of others.

According to Coulthard, Schumacher had a very 'German' way of presenting himself, but at the same time, Vettel has always been quite the opposite. In his words, Vettel has an 'international personality.'

He also praised Sebastian Vettel's performance and his personality, as Motorsport.com quoted him (translated by Google):

"He was incredible, he was smart, he was fast and he was worldly. From my point of view Michael [Schumacher] was very 'German' in every way he approached, I think Seb has a slightly more international personality."

Both Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher shared a bond after the 7-time world champion returned to the sport in 2009. Around that time, young Vettel was starting to skyrocket his career. His amazing 2008 F1 Italian GP win with Toro Rosso was one of the reasons he was moved to Red Bull.

After moving to the Austrian team, he won four consecutive world championships, making his name up with the legends of Formula 1.

Coulthard highlighted that while other drivers were somewhat nationalistic, including himself, Vettel took a different approach to the sport. He said:

"It's not about whether you're from Germany or Scotland or anywhere else. But you know, some of us can be a little nationalistic. I think Seb took a very mundane approach to the competition."

Coulthard remarks Sebastian Vettel's Toro Rosso win and his humor

As mentioned above, Sebastian Vettel pulled wonders at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix with Toro Rosso. At that point in time, they were a midfield team, but the German was able to pull the car to victory, making him the youngest Formula 1 winner (at the time), a title which would later be acquired by Max Verstappen. David Coulthard mentioned this:

"I think his results were incredible. He won Red Bull's first victory with Toro Rosso, became World Champion four times in a row, and set a record for wins and pole positions."

"He also had a good sense of humor!"

Sebastian Vettel's bond with the Schumacher family did not end with Michael's departure from the sport. After Mick Schumacher entered F1 in the 2021 season, the two Germans were seen together many times. Mick also once stated that Vettel is to him what his dad was to Vettel. The duo also recently teamed up to represent Germany at the Race of Champions.

