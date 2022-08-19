"You can never imagine he would do such a thing"- Sebastian Vettel getting portrayed in a 'bad way' is just 'crazy,' says Lando Norris

Lando Norris finds it difficult to fathom Sebastian Vettel getting portrayed as a negative individual. The Briton believes that despite the negative portrayals of the German in the past, it is difficult to negate his character and quality as a human being.

Speaking to the on-site media at the Hungarian GP weekend, the Briton said:

"I don’t think enough people know how good Seb is just as a human, as a guy. His morals, his character and everything, he means so well in everything and is just so passionate in his job."

"You can never imagine he would do such a thing. But that’s just life. That’s what happens in the world nowadays. It’s just crazy.”

Despite the negative portrayal of Sebastian Vettel in the past, the McLaren driver is unable to resonate with the negative image of the German. Norris praised the Aston Martin driver as an amazing human being and individual in the sport, as a testimony to his character and the professional he is.

Lando Norris revealed that Sebastian Vettel is always available for a chat in the paddock

Norris revealed that the four-time world champion has always been available for a conversation with fellow drivers and junior drivers in the paddock. Revealing details about the German driver’s camaraderie with his fellow competitors, Norris said:

“Just as a person, he is always up for a chat or is always there to help and I guess maybe more so over the last few years since I’ve been in Formula 1.”

The German currently runs in 14th place in the drivers' championship with 16 points, tied with Pierre Gasly. Following the summer break, he'll be looking to jump the Frenchman while building on the four-point lead he has over Mick Schumacher in P15.

With Sebastian Vettel’s announcement to retire from the sport at the end of the 2022 season, many drivers were all praise for the four-time world champion. The F1 fraternity paid tribute to his career and his presence as a unique individual in the sport.

