"I’m sure that something will come up"- Sebastian Vettel hints at staying close to racing even after F1 retirement

Sebastian Vettel has no concrete plans to race after retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season. But he is open to the idea of returning to racing in 'some form'. The four-time world champion will be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin.

Vettel will feature in the 2023 Race of Champions, an event he has won a total of six times. Besides that, he has no plans to continue his racing career despite having received several offers from other forms of racing. The 35-year-old veteran is looking forward to his life after F1. He has expressed a desire to slow down and seek other things in life.

Sebastian Vettel reflected on his post-retirement plans while speaking to The Race. He said,

“This is the rhythm I’ve known since I can remember. And I’m looking forward to a bit of space and time. But then I know myself as well, I know that I’m driven and usually not managing to sit still for long. So I’m sure that something will come up. But we’ll see what it is. I’ll have the Race of Champions in January. So, a similar start, and then a different year afterwards.”

Sebastian Vettel already has a job offer in F1 post-retirement

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is open to seeing Sebastian Vettel take a non-driving role in the sport and has already offered him a job. Given his general interest in the sport, fans are hoping to see the German driver take on a more administrative role in the future.

Stefano Domenicali said he would welcome Vettel if he chooses to make a return in another capacity. The F1 boss told Sport Bild:

"Of course we want him to remain closely involved in Formula 1. If he would be interested in becoming part of the system, I would like to welcome him, it sounds inviting. We talked about his future and his decision. We just know about Sebastian that after this season he wants to take the time to sort things out and enjoy time with his loved ones."

According to Bild, Vettel's new role could mainly focus on the areas of diversity, climate change, and social issues. However, much to the dismay of fans, the four-time world champion has not responded to Domenicali's offer yet. The F1 world will undoubtedly miss one of its greatest drivers. While fans of the German driver will continue to hope for his return to the sport,

