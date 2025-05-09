Sebastian Vettel makes his feelings known about Lewis Hamilton's approach at Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel shared his take on Lewis Hamilton's start at Ferrari, and backed the seven-time world champion amidst woes at the Prancing Horse. Vettel, who is a former Ferrari driver, spoke about how things might go south in a new team, something that has happened to Hamilton.

Hamilton had a far from ideal start to his Ferrari journey. The Briton is currently in P7 of the driver's championship with 41 points, 12 points behind his teammate, Leclerc.

In his last six races, Hamilton never had a better finish than P5, and on top of that, a technical issue jeopardized his Chinese GP race, and saw him getting disqualified. The only positive of his Ferrari journey so far has been the Chinese GP Sprint win.

"He didn't have the dream start, but I believe he had a very realistic approach," Vettel said in a recent interview as per X. "Even though things aren't going well at the moment, you can see that he knows how to handle the situation with his experience."

"I think that at the moment, the Ferrari is not as strong as he and many others might wish. You can't always choose that. But as I said, I believe he has had many ups and downs," Vettel further added.

Hamilton joined Ferrari at the end of last year on a multi-year deal. He replaced Williams-bound Carlos Sainz, and joined alongside Charles Leclerc, and had a reunion with Fred Vasseur, his former boss at F2.

The British driver joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and left them after 12 long years. At the Silver Arrows, he won six F1 titles, claimed 84 race wins, and clinched multiple podiums and pole positions.

Sebastian Vettel has full faith in Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari journey: "If anyone can make it, it's him"

Sebastian Vettel, a driver who adored Lewis Hamilton's visions and supported him through his driving career, has utmost faith in him. Speaking about how he thinks Hamilton will find his mojo back at Ferrari, here's what he said:

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin and Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom and Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice and Qualifying at Red Bull Ring on July 8, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria - Source: Getty

"If anyone can make it, it's him. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for him. I have raced with him for a very long time, or actually my entire time. And that's why we are very close to each other."

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel raced together for nearly one and a half decades, where both drivers fought for the F1 title for nearly a decade (from 2010 to 2020). Vettel ended up winning four of them (2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013), whereas Hamilton ended up winning six. (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020).

