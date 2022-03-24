Sebastian Vettel may not be able to participate in Saudi Arabian GP as well

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel may not be able to participate in the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as well. The German driver was not present in the season opener in Bahrain due to COVID-19 and was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg.

The four-time world champion tested positive for the contagious virus leading up to the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, forcing the team to bring in its replacement driver, Nico Hulkenberg. Vettel still hasn't returned a negative COVID-19 test, leading to a statement from the British team which said:

“Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative COVID test to fly to the Saudi Arabia GP. Nico Hülkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputize for Seb if necessary. We will delay our final decision until Friday to provide Seb every opportunity to race.”

Hulkenberg was no slouch in his return to F1 despite never having driven the 2022 regulation cars. The German immediately outqualified teammate Lance Stroll on Saturday leading up to the race in Bahrain. Hulkenberg started 17th on the grid while Stroll started in 19th place. The two drivers, however, seemingly switched places in the main race, with Stroll finishing in 12th and Hulkenberg retaining his 17th place.

Sebastian Vettel first to speak out about Russo-Ukrainian conflict

In what is perhaps another example of the driver's exceptional social and political awareness, Sebastian Vettel was the first driver to un-enroll himself from the Russian Grand Prix. F1 eventually terminated its contract with the country after President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukrainian soil.

Vettel believes war and conflict are more important than F1. He told Motorsport Network at the height of the controversy:

“I think there are certain topics where you can’t remain silent. It’s a strange feeling to even get out of bed when you start the day with the news, to motivate yourself when you know exactly that there are things that are much more important. Innocent people are already having to die. You can’t imagine the situation.”

The driver has always expressed his belief in being vocal about social and political issues. The 34-year-old has been an activist for various causes in the sport, making sure his voice is always heard. Speaking about the Ukrainian conflict and its effect on the paddock, Vettel said:

“I don’t think there’s a winning side to this kind of thing. [It is an] absolute shock, and I think the consequence is very clear. Right now everyone is busy with themselves, but of course this is an issue that is bigger than anything else. I’m sure all the other drivers share their opinions. Anything else would surprise me.”

With fans eagerly waiting for Aston Martin's word on Vettel's return to the sport in Jeddah, only time will tell whether the former Red Bull champion recovers in time to drive on Sunday.

