Sebastian Vettel: Mick Schumacher didn't have 'the best environment' at Haas

Mick Schumacher didn't have the best work environment at Haas, claims four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The former Formula 2 champion had an unsuccessful two-year stint with Haas and was let go at the end of the 2022 season.

Nico Hulkenberg has been announced as Schumacher's replacement at Haas in 2023, marking the German's return to the sport. Having lost his F1 driver's seat, Schumacher will take on the role of a third driver at Mercedes for next season.

Vettel is one of many who believe the 23-year-old had a bad working environment under team principal Guenther Steiner at Haas and will learn a lot at Mercedes next year.

“Of course it’s a shame for him that his Formula 1 career won’t continue next year. He may be someone who needs a little more time to learn some things and also a good environment. I don’t think he had the best environment, so I wish he would come back in the future and find a better place in that sense,” Vettel said.

Former F1 driver Timo Glock lauds Mick Schumacher's calmness in face of Haas axing

Former German F1 driver Timo Glock believes Mick Schumacher's calmness in the face of being fired by Haas shows his 'size and class'. The young German, who was not offered a contract renewal, showed great class and composure despite knowing his time in the sport was limited.

Glock claims Schumacher's composure and calmness in dire times are admirable and are a sign of the value system he possesses. He told Sky Germany:

“Something so calm at the age of 23 and not working against the team shows the size and class that he already has at such a young age. I wish he can take a step next year, even if only as a test driver, possibly at Mercedes. Develop in such a way that he comes back in 2024 and can then show everyone what he’s made of.”

Working alongside Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes will give Mick Schumacher valuable insight into what it is like to function in a top team. It could prepare him for potential future title challenges.

However, given F1's uncertainty, it is unclear whether the former F2 champion will ever find his way into a full-time role at a team in the future.

