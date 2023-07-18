Sebastian Vettel names legendary Ferrari driver’s F1 car that has “remained engraved” in his mind

Sebastian Vettel has revealed his admiration for legendary Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher by expressing his desire to own the famed car that Schumacher won his seventh world title with.

During the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, Sebastian Vettel expressed his desire to add another historically significant car to his collection—the Ferrari F2004. This model holds great sentimental value for Vettel as it's the car that enabled his idol, Michael Schumacher, to secure his seventh and final world title. Vettel, who spent a considerable portion of his career racing for Ferrari, described the F2004 as the most beautiful car he has ever seen on the track.

However, the main obstacle for Vettel in acquiring the F2004 is its staggering price tag. In 2005, the car was sold for a record-breaking $3,198,500, and its value has likely increased significantly over the years. As Vettel contemplates the possibility of acquiring the F2004, he remains captivated by the McLaren MP4/8 that he already owns. He revealed that his decision to purchase the car was influenced by his father's admiration for Ayrton Senna.

Sebastian Vettel had a small model of the McLaren from 1993 in his room for a long time, and he regarded it as one of the most visually appealing cars ever built in terms of size, appearance, and design. Thus, being able to acquire and showcase the actual car held significant sentimental value for him. When discussing the differences between his McLaren and Williams cars, Vettel expressed a slight preference for the McLaren MP4/8.

Sebastian Vettel's glamorous car collection

Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion himself, is known for his impressive collection of historic Formula 1 cars. Vettel's collection already boasts some of the most iconic cars in F1 history. The Williams FW14B, driven by Nigel Mansell in 1992, secured Mansell's first and only world championship.

Furthermore, Vettel owns the McLaren MP4/8, the legendary car that Ayrton Senna piloted for the last time with the Woking-based team in 1993. Interestingly, Vettel has even taken these historic cars for demonstration laps at events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed, emphasizing his commitment to sustainable practices by using synthetic fuels.

Sebastian Vettel's collection of historic Formula 1 cars continues to grow, and his admiration for Michael Schumacher and his iconic Ferrari F2004 remains unwavering. As Vettel weighs the costs and considerations associated with acquiring this legendary car, fans anticipate whether he will soon add this coveted piece of F1 history to his remarkable collection.

Despite acknowledging the incredible qualities of the McLaren and Williams models compared to today's Formula 1 cars, Vettel noted that the McLaren, being a year older than the Williams FW14B, is likely more sophisticated. He marveled at how Nigel Mansell managed to fit into the Williams car, considering his stature and physical strength.

Although Vettel finds it challenging to fit into these historic cars, he believes that the McLaren MP4/8 feels more natural and is slightly easier to adapt to compared to the iconic FW14B.