Sebastian Vettel 'expecting to have a lot of fun' while driving Nigel Mansell's Williams on Sunday

Sebastian Vettel plans to have a lot of fun with Nigel Mansell's title-winning Williams FW14B when he drives it on Sunday ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP.

The four-time world champion plans on using carbon-neutral fuel for the demonstration drive of the car he bought a few years ago in an effort to fuse modernity with the history of motorsport.

Speaking to the media at a pre-race press conference at Silverstone, Sebastian Vettel was asked to share his expectations for the exhibition. He said:

“What are my expectations? I am expecting to have a lot of fun. And I expect, or I hope people can share that. That fun? Because I think it’s an incredible car, the history of the car. And the way it sounds. So I’m looking forward to it. In terms of the fuel, actually, it was some effort to find the fuel. But once we found it, it was actually very easy. It only took one shakedown to get on top of it, and it will see it on Sunday.”

The carbon-neutral fuel will allow the car to run more sustainably while still maintaining its other traits. The Aston Martin F1 driver went on to add, saying:

“It’s no difference to how the car was 30 years ago, it will sound exactly the same, it will drive the same way. And yeah, I will not try within a couple of laps to go to the absolute limit, but I will try to enjoy it, which means I will go as fast as I feel comfortable with, bearing in mind it’s my car. So it’s maybe a bit different to a car that you’re just given… I shouldn’t say that, but yeah, I think it will be fun. And I think it’s great to demonstrate to people that, you know, motorsport is our passion. It’s what we grew up with. I think that the cars I dreamt of as a child are different to maybe some of the other drivers. But it is, I think, important to find a way that we can do it responsibly in the future as well, to keep these cars and the history alive.”

Sebastian Vettel does not want the old racing culture to completely disappear in the future

Sebastian Vettel wants to find a way for the racing culture of yesteryear to continue whilst keeping the betterment of the planet in mind as well.

As F1 moves towards a more sustainable future with plans for the 2026 Power Unit design and fuel to be used, some motorsport purists are worried it could spell the end for the machines that they grew up watching.

Speaking at the aforementioned press conference at the 2022 F1 British GP, the 34-year-old said:

“In the end, there’s culture in many… You can express culture in many ways – music, arts – but our sort of culture, our way of expressing ourselves is driving cars, racing cars. And it would be a shame if that if that was all to disappear. And I think it’s a way to, you know, keep it alive. And looking forward, obviously Formula 1 is headed in that direction with 2026. Could be sooner, but, you know, it is what it is for many reasons. And yeah, I think that’s it’s a great way to put it all together and have some fun.”

Sebastian Vettel has also made a replica suit similar to what Nigel Mansell wore when he won the 1992 F1 British GP in the same car he will be driving on Sunday.

